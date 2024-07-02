  • NFL
Michael Thomas landing spots: 3 NFL teams who could use former All-Pro WR's services feat. Buffalo Bills

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:27 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Michael Thomas was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL during the peak of his career with the New Orleans Saints. Across his first four years with the team, he totaled a massive 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. In four years since then, he has totaled just 95 receptions for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries have played a major role in Thomas' decline as he has appeared in just 20 total games across the past four seasons. This may be why the Saints decided to move on from their former first-team All-Pro, who is now a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

While Thomas may be past his prime at this point in his career, he has still proven to be a useful contributor when he's healthy. Across his final two seasons with the Saints, he averaged more than four receptions per game in 13 appearances. His time in New Orleans appears to be over, but here are three teams that could benefit by adding him to their roster.

Michael Thomas landing spots in 2024 NFL offseason

Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers shockingly moved on from the top three targets in their offense during the offseason. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler are all with new teams, creating a ton of available targets.

The Chargers are thin at wide receiver, lacking any truly established starters, so Michael Thomas could potentially provide them with that. If nothing else, he can improve their depth and give them a veteran presence that they are currently missing.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills also suffered major losses to their wide receivers during the 2024 NFL offseason, losing their top two targets. Gabe Davis departed during free agency before they surprisingly traded away Stefon Diggs.

For a team that still has their sights set on competing for a Super Bowl ring, the Bills have a ton of uncertainty at receiver. Michael Thomas can simply give them another option to work with and could even become a starter if he finds a way to stay healthy his year.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos moved on from Jerry Jeudy during the offseason, creating a potential weakness in their wide receivers. With a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, the team should be focused on surrounding him with as many weapons as possible, so Thomas may be able to help them do so.

Going to Denver would also mean a reunion with head coach Sean Payton, who he played for with the Saints. Payton was his head coach during his dominant first four years, so maybe getting back together with him could revive his career.

Edited by James Carter
