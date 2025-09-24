Michael Wilson Waiver Wire Week 4: Should you add Cardinals WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Michael Wilson is available in many leagues, and with an Arizona Cardinals game on tap before any others on Thursday Night Football, it might be tempting to pick him up for the instant return. However, if it blows up in the face of managers, they will be left with a pit in their stomachs going into Week 4. Should you take a chance on the Cardinals receiver? Here's a look at Wilson and a decision.
Should you add Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson in Week 4 waiver wire?
Michael Wilson had two targets for one catch for five yards in Week 3. It was his third game under 12 yards in three weeks. Based on this alone, Wilson is worthy of skipping on the waiver wire. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. underperforming and an injury plaguing Zay Jones, Wilson has failed to prove anything of note this season.
Jones is working through the concussion protocol and has already missed a game this season, per Cardinals Wire. Even with Jones out of the lineup, Wilson has already failed to produce once this season.
If you're feeling lucky, you can take a shot on him, as based on his production, the odds are high that he is available on the waiver wire. Wilson has received minimal targets, so it isn't a case of him dropping passes. Murray simply isn't looking in his direction on most plays.
Michael Wilson fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
Eventually, Michael Wilson will catch Kyler Murray's eye. However, it is impossible to know when that will be. Wilson has had three chances as the second-string receiver to produce, and he simply has not. Whether it's the scheme or a trust issue, the pressure is on Wilson to prove he can deliver as entering Week 4 means spotting patterns, and Wilson's pattern has not been producing points.
There might be a game or two in which he delivers a usable production total, but spotting the game in advance will be a tough proposition. Save the stress and look for another more productive receiving option who has already produced this season. There are plenty of candidates.
Is Michael Wilson a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?
At this stage, Michael Wilson needs a big game to make any kind of case to be usable in fantasy football. He's had three chances, and his targets have only declined from four in the first game to four total over the following two games. There are plenty of wide receivers who have already produced this season available on the waiver wire.
If something happens to Marvin Harrison Jr., it might be worth picking him up, but unless you wish to add him to the bench waiting on a highly unlikely turn of events, it's better to look elsewhere. Of course, if he produces two usable production lines by mid-October, it might be worth revisiting at that point. For now, there are plenty of other higher-quality options.
