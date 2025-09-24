Michael Wilson Waiver Wire Week 4: Should you add Cardinals WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Michael Wilson is available in many leagues, and with an Arizona Cardinals game on tap before any others on Thursday Night Football, it might be tempting to pick him up for the instant return. However, if it blows up in the face of managers, they will be left with a pit in their stomachs going into Week 4. Should you take a chance on the Cardinals receiver? Here's a look at Wilson and a decision.

Ad

Should you add Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson in Week 4 waiver wire?

Wilson at Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Wilson had two targets for one catch for five yards in Week 3. It was his third game under 12 yards in three weeks. Based on this alone, Wilson is worthy of skipping on the waiver wire. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. underperforming and an injury plaguing Zay Jones, Wilson has failed to prove anything of note this season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones is working through the concussion protocol and has already missed a game this season, per Cardinals Wire. Even with Jones out of the lineup, Wilson has already failed to produce once this season.

If you're feeling lucky, you can take a shot on him, as based on his production, the odds are high that he is available on the waiver wire. Wilson has received minimal targets, so it isn't a case of him dropping passes. Murray simply isn't looking in his direction on most plays.

Ad

Michael Wilson fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Wilson at Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Eventually, Michael Wilson will catch Kyler Murray's eye. However, it is impossible to know when that will be. Wilson has had three chances as the second-string receiver to produce, and he simply has not. Whether it's the scheme or a trust issue, the pressure is on Wilson to prove he can deliver as entering Week 4 means spotting patterns, and Wilson's pattern has not been producing points.

Ad

There might be a game or two in which he delivers a usable production total, but spotting the game in advance will be a tough proposition. Save the stress and look for another more productive receiving option who has already produced this season. There are plenty of candidates.

Is Michael Wilson a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Wilson at Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

At this stage, Michael Wilson needs a big game to make any kind of case to be usable in fantasy football. He's had three chances, and his targets have only declined from four in the first game to four total over the following two games. There are plenty of wide receivers who have already produced this season available on the waiver wire.

If something happens to Marvin Harrison Jr., it might be worth picking him up, but unless you wish to add him to the bench waiting on a highly unlikely turn of events, it's better to look elsewhere. Of course, if he produces two usable production lines by mid-October, it might be worth revisiting at that point. For now, there are plenty of other higher-quality options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.