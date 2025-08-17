Mike Clay's top 5 must-draft fantasy football picks in 2025 after ESPN's latest marathon mock ft. Bijan Robinson

NFL insider Mike Clay was part of a 10-team mock draft conducted by ESPN on Wednesday. He had the second pick of the first round, but the snake format allowed him to pick with a small gap between his picks from the second round, and he ended up with a few interesting duos for his fantasy football team.
Check out some of the must-draft picks made by Clay during the mock draft.
Top 5 must-draft picks by Mike Clay in ESPN mock draft
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#1 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
As expected, for the second overall pick, Clay went with Robinson, widely considered RB1 for the 2025 fantasy football season. His ADP, according to Fantasy Pros, is exactly at #2, behind only Ja'Marr Chase from the Cincinnati Bengals. A solid, can't-miss pick to start.
#2 - Brian Thomas, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Finding a steal in the second round isn't exactly easy, but the reporter managed to do so with his selection of Brian Thomas Jr. with the penultimate pick of the second round. His average ADP is #14, but he was the #19 overall pick, representing great value at the end of the second round.
#3 - Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers
Another steal came early in the third round at #22, when Clay got RB10, Jacobs, a player whose value was around the end of the second round with an ADP of #18. The reporter was able to get his starter running backs early in the draft, making for an excellent start.
#4 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
At pick #39, he continued his trend of going with number one players for their teams, now with Smith-Njigba and his ADP of #30 for his third straight steal. Smith-Njigba was WR13 for Fantasy Pros, but Mike got him as WR16 to improve his team.
#5 - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
He doubled with wide receivers later, trusting Marvin Harrison Jr. in a breakout year with the Arizona Cardinals at pick #42. For the fourth straight time, it ended up being a steal, with Harrison holding an ADP of #39. It was an extremely solid start to the draft for the ESPN reporter..
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.