“He wanted them to boo” - Mike Florio claims Pete Carroll was overjoyed to see Russell Wilson hated on in Seattle

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made his return to Seattle on Monday night as the Broncos faced the Seahawks. While it was supposed to be a warm homecoming with an expected victory, things didn't go as planned for Wilson and Denver.

The Seattle Seahawks came out strong and made a statement by defeating the Broncos 17-16 in a closely contested game.

Wilson's long-awaited return back to Seattle was welcomed with a big chorus of boos from the Seahawks fans.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio described how head coach Pete Carroll was filled with joy seeing his former quarterback get booed on his return. He pointed out how Carroll was full of energy and excitement during the game.

"The smell in Seattle was ultimately good because you saw how excited and energized Pete Carroll was. The guy going to be 71 in two days. He's crazy, happy. He was effervescent. I was telling my nephew last night, we were watching the game, and he [Carroll] is like two different guys.

"Like, when he's not in a football stadium, he's like the old mob boss who tries to act rickety and senile on his way to trial wearing a bathrobe and slippers, and then, all of a sudden, he's Superman when he's in the stadium.

"It's an unbelievable transformation. It really is. And look. Well, yes, he wanted them to boo [Russ] because he wanted to win. He wanted his football philosophy to be vindicated. And it was for one night."

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll excited to beat his former QB Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos

Pete Carroll

There was nobody happier than Pete Carroll after he beat the Broncos and Russell Wilson in Week 1.

Carroll coached Wilson for the last 10 seasons and even won a Super Bowl with him. But it was all business Monday night when they faced each other.

Following the victory, Caroll was asked if the victory was validating, to which he responded by saying that it was "really rewarding."

Russell Wilson wanted out of Seattle following last season, and he got his wish. On March 16, 2022, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and a boatload of draft picks. On Monday night, it was the Seahawks who won Wilson's homecoming in Seattle.

