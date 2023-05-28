Could Jimmy Garoppolo's time as a Las Vegas Raider be over before it has even started? News broke this morning that Garoppolo failed a physical shortly after signing with the team which means the Raiders could move on from him at no cost.

Garoppolo had foot surgery after signing with the Raiders from an injury suffered late last season that, at the time, did not require surgery.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently became a minority owner of the Raiders (pending the NFL's approval.) Could he possibly come out of retirement and take Garoppolo's spot as their quarterback?

ProFootballTalk senior writer Mike Florio thinks it makes a little bit of sense for the Raiders to sign Brady as an emergency option if Garoppolo isn't cleared to play for the team.

"If Brady becomes an owner and wants to play, he apparently will be required to get unanimous approval from the other owners to do so — which frankly makes no sense. What makes less sense is that the Raiders have pinned their hopes to a mediocre quarterback with a messed-up foot. It makes a little more sense if Brady is lurking as the break-glass emergency option."

Nothing is certain as of right now, but the situation in Las Vegas is something to monitor, especially in the case of Garoppolo not being cleared to play. Tom Brady is still waiting for approval to be a minority owner, and the thought of the owners would be to agree that he stays fully retired.

What should the Las Vegas Raiders do if Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't pass his physical?

If the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, there won't be many options out there for a good replacement. The draft has already passed, QBs have signed deals in free agency and have been extended, and there aren't any QBs on the trade market.

As of right now, the next man up is backup quarterback, Brian Hoyer, who is familiar with head coach Josh McDaniel's system as the two spent time together in New England. The team is hopeful that their fourth-round pick in this year's draft, Aidan O'Connell out of Purdue could become their franchise guy.

If Garoppolo doesn't work out, then maybe the Raiders will look to next year's draft for a top QB prospect.

