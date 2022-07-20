Mike Florio reveals how long Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be suspended

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal troubles may not have an end in sight, but he'll soon learn how many games the NFL intends to suspend him for.

Reports over the past month have suggested that Watson's banishment could last somewhere between two games to the entire 2022 season. But with the NFL's disciplinary hearing now concluded, more concrete reports about the potential length of his suspension have begun leaking online.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the punishment, which will be handed to him by the NFL's disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, will likely range from two to eight games.

Earlier this week, Watson's lawyers leaked the news that the quarterback would sue the NFL in federal court if the league suspended him for the entire season. But with the punishment likely to be a maximum of eight games, which the quarterback can appeal, it seems unlikely that he'll take the matter to federal court.

Cleveland Browns preparing for eight games without Deshaun Watson

Per Florio, the Browns have begun preparations to play eight games without Deshaun Watson under center during the 2022 NFL season. The team was rumored to be interested in trading for a quarterback if their star acquisition was suspended for the entire campaign.

San Francisco 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo was among those linked to join the Browns for the 2022 season. But with Watson expected to miss less than half of the campaign, the team will likely roll with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback.

The team reportedly intends to add another signal-caller to their roster to ensure they aren't left in a hapless spot if Brissett picks up an injury and is forced to miss games.

Jacoby Brissett, an able backup QB

Jacoby Brissett expected to be Browns starting QB in Deshaun Watson's absence

Veteran Jacoby Brissett has had an eventful NFL career. With Tom Brady suspended for four games due to his role in the Deflategate saga, the New England Patriots drafted Brissett in 2016 as the team's third-choice quarterback. He was the backup to Garoppolo while Brady served his suspension.

During a game against the Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo picked up a severe injury that sidelined him for a lengthy period. This forced Brissett to finish the game and start the next two.

He was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts to be the backup to Andrew Luck. But a season-ending injury to the Colts superstar meant Brissett played in all 16 games of the 2017 NFL season.

The following year, Brissett played in seven games, starting four. In 2019, the Colts named him the team's starting quarterback after Luck's unceremonious retirement from the NFL. In 2020, Indianapolis brought in Philip Rivers to be the team's starting quarterback, severely limiting Brissett's playing time.

He was then picked up by the Dolphins for the 2021 NFL season to be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. However, he was forced to start five games after the young quarterback picked up an injury. Now on his fourth team, Brissett will be tasked with stepping in to be his team's savior yet again.

5-3 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Browns are quietly bracing for an eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjvu The Browns are quietly bracing for an eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjvu If it is indeed 8 games with Brissett starting...Week 1: at Panthers (W)Week 2: Jets (W)Week 3: Steelers (W)Week 4: at Falcons (L, only if they're 3-0 for the ultimate let down game)Week 5: Chargers (L)Week 6: Patriots (W)Week 7: at Ravens (L)Week 8: vs Bengals (W)5-3 twitter.com/ProFootballTal… If it is indeed 8 games with Brissett starting...Week 1: at Panthers (W)Week 2: Jets (W)Week 3: Steelers (W)Week 4: at Falcons (L, only if they're 3-0 for the ultimate let down game)Week 5: Chargers (L)Week 6: Patriots (W)Week 7: at Ravens (L)Week 8: vs Bengals (W)5-3 twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Will Brissett keep the Browns competitive in Deshaun Watson's absence? Only time will tell.

