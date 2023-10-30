Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007. His demeanor on the field and his famous "Tomlin-isms" are what NFL fans know him for. However, a throwback photo of him and his wife, Kiya, has caught everyone off guard. Even one of their children.

The photo surfaced on social media this past weekend. While the post called the Steelers' head coach by the wrong name, it does appear to be them. Their son Mason, who goes by Mayce, shared the photo and said he did a double take.

"Nah y’all out of control. I was like that ain’t my mom??? then was like THAT AINT MY DAD EITHER"

Mayce stated that he wasn't sure that was his mother and then questioned if that was even his father. It's unclear when the photo was from, but it definitely wasn't a time that Mayce remembers.

Who is Mike Tomlin's son Mayce?

Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya have three children: two sons and one daughter. Their oldest son, Dino, has played college football at the University of Maryland and Boston College. Mason, or Mayce for short, is also a college football player.

While he envisioned himself as a basketball player, an offer to play football at Columbia made him rethink his plans.

“My dad … he knew. He was always telling me, ‘You’re a football player. You’re a football player.’ But I was like I want to play basketball. When I got my first offer, it was kind of like ‘OK, he’s right.’"-Mayce Tomlin via New York Post

The defensive back is now a senior at Columbia University, majoring in Economics. Although he is playing at the collegiate level, he has other ideas for his future. Mayce is an aspiring rapper who hopes that his current living situation in New York City will help further his music career.

How long have Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya been married?

Before becoming a coach in the NFL, Mike Tomlin played college football at William and Mary. It was at the college where the former wide receiver met his wife Kiya. She was also a student-athlete, competing on the school's gymnastics team.

The two were married in 1996 and, since 2007, have made Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania their home. They raised three children, and although they didn't encourage them to follow in their athletic footsteps, they have. Their two sons play football, and their daughter, Harlyn, is a star gymnast who will attend the University of Georgia next year.

Kiya is a fashion designer, and while her designs aren't always sports-related, she does have an annual Pittsburgh Steelers collection.