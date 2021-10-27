Mike Tomlin to USC? Steelers HC rubbishes exit rumors

Mike Tomlin to USC rumors began circulating online on Monday. Former legendary USC quarterback Carson Palmer said the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach could be a wild-card candidate for the job.

That's if he wanted to leave the Steelers, who he's been with since 2007.

The Mike Tomlin to USC rumors were adamantly shut down by Tomlin during his press conference Tuesday. When asked if he'd be a candidate for USC, Tomlin gave a frustrated response.

Tomlin left no doubt in the minds of reporters and fans alike by vehemently saying he had no interest whatsoever.

Field Yates @FieldYates Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” https://t.co/EiP1spB4jc

Mike Tomlin to USC speculation was shot down harshly by Tomlin.

Tomlin was serious, stern, and confident when he spoke Tuesday. He cast no doubt with his words and made his stance crystal clear so nobody could get it twisted. The former Super Bowl-winning coach said,

"Guys, I don't have time for that speculation. I mean that's a joke to me. I have one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That'll be the last time I address it. And not only today but moving forward. Never say never, but never."

Mike Tomlin to USC rumors should be dead after this response. Tomlin's tone shifted to annoyance when he said this was the last time he was addressing it. The most memorable quote was how he ended it, saying never say never, but never.

Tomlin also made it clear also that there's not enough money in the world to get him to coach college. College is a much different style of game, and the schedule is rigorous due to recruiting players. Tomlin said:

"Anyone else got any questions about any college jobs? There's not a booster with a big enough blank check. Is anyone asking Sean Payton about stuff like that? Is anyone asking Andy Reid about stuff like that?"

Mike Tomlin to USC won't happen because he's comfortable with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin to USC has no reason for this to happen because Tomlin has been one of the best NFL coaches over the past 15 years. He's never had a losing season and is a model of consistency.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Mike Tomlin is in his 15th season as Steelers Head Coach.He has more Super Bowl Championships (1) than seasons under .500 (0). Mike Tomlin is in his 15th season as Steelers Head Coach.He has more Super Bowl Championships (1) than seasons under .500 (0). https://t.co/B9I6W2mfEP

The Steelers organization will be relieved to hear Tomlin shooting these rumors down. After this season, the Steelers are looking at a new era with a new quarterback. Tomlin's leadership will be a big part of the Steelers being successful after Ben Roethlisberger.

