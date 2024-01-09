Mike Vrabel replacements: 3 head coach candidates Titans should target for 2024 vacancy

Mike Vrabel is out as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, according to Adam Schefter. As such, time waits for no one and the franchise will need to jump into a coaching search as soon as possible. Luckily, there have been no hires across the league just yet, meaning that every candidate is still available on paper. Additional candidates might even become available in the coming days.

Here's a look at the three highest priorities the Mike Vrabel-less team should be considering to take over the reins for Will Levis' all-important second season.

Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce at Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce took over as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach about halfway into the 2023 season. Put simply, the team looked one way before Pierce was elevated and then looked another way after the temporary promotion. Despite the Raiders' surge, Pierce has reportedly not been assured that he has won the job for 2024.

As such, if the Raiders move on, the Mike Vrabel-less Titans would be smart to set up an interview as soon as possible. Pierce has Patriots ties and as such, would likely fit in with the Titans' culture overnight. Of course, it is unclear how the coach would handle things over the offseason, but the coach now is essentially over the rookie hump.

If the Raiders are unable to see that or they go for the bigger names instead, Pierce could be an all-time pluck from the organization to replace Mike Vrabel.

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick at New York Jets v New England Patriots

If the Raiders decide to stick with Pierce or the head coach finds a role with another organization, one could do worse than hire Bill Belichick to replace Mike Vrabel. Of course, this assumes that Belichick doesn't stick with the Patriots for one last rookie quarterback cycle.

The Tennessee Titans have a quarterback entering his second year, so it would save the would-be former Patriots head coach a year of coaching up Will Levis. Levis has already gotten a dose of The Patriot Way from Vrabel, so one would think that he would fit quickly with Belichick.

Adding Belichick, of course, also skips working through learning pains that would come from other younger first-time head coaches.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh at 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Jim Harbaugh is undecided about his future, which has opened the door to potentially half a dozen NFL teams entering the sweepstakes. With a head coach working at a career-high level, now is the time for the Titans to at least get him on the phone. Harbaugh hasn't lost a regular-season game since 2022 and adding a coach on such a hot streak can only bring good vibes to the Tennessee Titans.

Will Levis is only a year removed from the college scene, so one would be hard pressed to find another candidate who is already over the rookie hump yet so close to the college scene that he'd understand the messaging from a coach who has spent the last decade in the FBS.