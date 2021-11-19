Mike White benched: 4 one-game wonders from NFL history 

The NFL's latest passing sensation was literally a passing sensation.

Mike White's stranglehold on the football-loving public's imagination is over, as the New York Jets announced that they would start Joe Flacco for their Sunday contest against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS). White put in a literal Hall of Fame performance on Oct. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming the first NFL quarterback to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

White was able to follow up his historic showing with a prime-time touchdown to Elijah Moore in the Jets' Thursday night loss in Indianapolis on November 4. However, reality intervened in the form of the Buffalo Bills, who victimized White for four interceptions in a 45-17 loss. Flacco led the Jets to their final score in the fourth quarter and returned to New York after spending the most recent preseason in Philadelphia.

The NFL has produced several offensive heroes of one-game fame

10/17/54: Yo, Adrian, it's NFL history

Approximately seven players share the NFL record of throwing seven touchdown passes in a single game. Many would probably expect legends like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, George Blanda, and Y.A. Tittle to appear on the list. Others, like Nick Foles and Joe Kapp, were able to carve professional football legacies beyond their high-scoring affairs but the addition of Adrian Burk is one that will certainly raise eyebrows among non-football historians.

Burk was the second overall pick of the 1950 NFL Draft but spent a relatively uneventful seven seasons with the Colts and Eagles. But an October 1954 afternoon with the latter helped him make history, as he threw seven touchdowns on only 27 attempts in a 49-21 win over Washington, becoming the first to earn that historic tally. That triumph was one of only 15 victories Burk would earn as a starter in his NFL career.

Despite his history in a helmet, Burk is perhaps better known for his officiating endeavors as a back judge. Ironically, he was present when Kapp pulled off the feat in 1969. Burk was also part of the officiating crew for Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception during the 1972-73 playoffs.

