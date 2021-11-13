Mike White draft: Which year and round was the QB drafted?

Over the last few weeks, the New York Jets have turned to Mike White to lead the charge under center.

The injury to Zach Wilson opened the door to White getting the chance to prove he can lead the team forward behind his play. He put together a stellar outing in the upset 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, posting 405 passing yards with three touchdowns and a 107.9 passer rating.

Mike White could be a star in the making for the Jets

Although he was knocked out of last week’s game due to injury, he had 95 passing yards, a touchdown, and held a 121.4 passer rating. His play has earned the team’s confidence in his ability as he will remain the starter since Wilson is still recovering from his injury.

Melissa @mdrizzy22 Why is it that you’d never be able to pay me all the money in the world to watch a Jets game, but now, all I want to do is watch Mike White and the Jets? Love his confidence so damn much 😂 Why is it that you’d never be able to pay me all the money in the world to watch a Jets game, but now, all I want to do is watch Mike White and the Jets? Love his confidence so damn much 😂

White’s journey through the NFL has seen him take a unique path. The 26-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys after a successful four-year collegiate career as he spent the last two years at Western Kentucky.

White was the third quarterback on the Cowboys’ depth chart, but was cut after the preseason before the 2019 season. Shortly after that, the Jets signed him to their practice squad. He was waived by the team in early September then signed to the practice squad a few days later.

A few days later he was added to the active roster then waived on October 1, 2020. He was then re-signed to the practice squad four days later. He was pushed to the active roster for Week 5 and 6 games, then pushed back to the practice squad after each game.

Jack Trumaine @JackTrumaine Jets fans arguments went from “when should they fire gase” to “should we start mike white or Zach wilson” Jets fans arguments went from “when should they fire gase” to “should we start mike white or Zach wilson”

He went through that process all throughout last year, then re-signed in the offseason on a reserve/future contract. All that led to him receiving his chance to play after Wilson suffered an injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

Since then, White has made the most of his opportunity in New York. Ahead of his start in Week 10, White voiced supreme confidence in his ability.

“I couldn’t tell you. That’s definitely the scouting departments across the league and what their interpretation of me is,” White said via Pro Football Talk. “I have 100 percent confidence in myself. So if you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick. But that’s neither here nor there. That’s four years ago. I try to get my mind off that and be in the here and now and execute what my job is right now.”

White holds the opportunity ahead to carve out a long-term future with the Jets.

Edited by Henno van Deventer