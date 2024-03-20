Mike Williams Jets contract: How much will WR earn in New York?

Mike Williams has made his decision, and the former Los Angeles Chargers' standout wide receiver will take his talents to the New York Jets. The Clemson Tigers product will join the Jets on a one-year contract with a maximum value of $15 million as the Jets give Aaron Rodgers another offensive weapon.

Williams joins the New York Jets after a seven-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was released at the end of the 2023 season as a cap-saving measure to give new coach Jim Harbaugh ample room to rebuild the roster as he deems fit.

Mike Williams' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Mike Williams has earned $75,588,155 in his seven-year NFL career. The former Clemson Tigers standout earned it while he was with the LA Chargers, who had drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Williams was part of a stellar one-two punch with perennial Pro Bowler Keenan Allen while with the Chargers. However, the pair couldn't enjoy a deep postseason run in LA due to questionable roster moves and interesting coaching decisions over the last few seasons.

How did Mike Williams perform in 2023?

Williams came into the 2023 NFL season fresh off a stellar 2022, during which he had 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his team's playoff push

Hence, the expectation was that he would double down and be a part of Brandon Staley's revolution in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, Williams' season was truncated due to niggling injuries, and he ended the year with 249 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games.

He left the Los Angeles Chargers with a career record of 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in his seven-year stint. Furthermore, since 2018, Williams ranks first in the NFL with 15.8 yards per reception among players with at least 200 receptions. When fit, Williams can contribute to teams with postseason aspirations.