Miles Killebrew salary: How much does Steelers safety earn?

Miles Killebrew grabbed headlines at the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Show on Thursday in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. The Pittsburgh Steelers safety flaunted his athleticism by winning the high-stakes competition for the AFC by making his sixth catch while holding five other footballs.

This is the first time that Killebrew is at the Pro Bowl games.

Fans are curious to learn more about his contract and salary with Pittsburgh.

As per Spotrac, Killebrew signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension in 2022. His deal included a $965,000 signing bonus and equated to a $2 million annual salary.

Killebrew is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Given that Killebrew was among the Steelers' best defensive players in 2023, he might have warranted a contract extension.

The safety recorded 26 tackles, of which 21 were solo, with one stuff and one kick block across 12 games. Killebrew helped the Steelers pile up a 10-7 record to reach the playoffs. However, he struggled to have an impact in Pittsburgh's 31-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card game.

Miles Killebrew net worth: How much is the Steelers safety worth in 2024?

Former Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew

According to multiple reports, Miles Killebrew is worth around $5 million. He has made most of his wealth through his eight-year career in the NFL.

Killebrew was picked by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He put pen to paper on a reported four-year, $2,918,564 contract with the Lions which included a $578,564 signing bonus. The safety signed a one-year extension worth $2 million with Detroit for the 2020 season.

In 2021, Killebrew joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and initially signed a $1,127,500 contract before extending his stint for two more seasons.

