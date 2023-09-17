Miles Sanders or Breece Hall Start Em' Sit 'Em: Week 2 Fantasy projection for RBs

Miles Sanders and Breece Hall are two running backs who each had a great start in Week 1 for fantasy owners. Sanders had 18 carries for 72 yards versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Hall went off for 127 yards on just 10 carries against the Buffalo Bills. Both their efforts saw their teams fall short in the win column.

The question on the mind of nearly all fantasy owners in Week 2 is if Sanders and Hall can duplicate that success from Week 1. Sanders got 11.8 points in PPR leagues and Hall had 15.7 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a deeper look into both running backs and if they're a good pick this week in fantasy.

Is Miles Sanders a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders

The Panthers will host their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, on Monday Night Football. This matchup favors Sanders in that the Saints allowed over 100 yards rushing against the Titans. The former Eagles star is Carolina's top option in the backfield with rookie Bryce Young.

The team might lean a bit more on the run game Monday night versus New Orleans. Against the Falcons, the Panthers ran it 32 times to ease the pressure off of Young. Sanders could be of help in the passing game as well, which is welcome news to fantasy owners.

Start him as a flex option or as your RB2 or RB if you have another running back to slot. Either way, Sanders is in store for a solid fantasy output in PPR leagues.

Is Breece Hall a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

Hall's versatility makes him a very good pick for the Jets against Dallas in Week 2. With Zach Wilson replacing Aaron Rodgers, the Jets will likely lean on their stout defense and great run game. The Cowboys' defense shut out Saquon Barkley, allowing just 58 yards from him.

The young running back will share his workload with Dalvin Cook in the backfield. Hall is the receiving back while Cook will be in the trenches versus the Dallas front seven.

Fantasy owners can put Hall as a safe flex option in your lineup, maybe even as an RB2. Be on the lookout for the number of offensive snaps he sees as he had just 17 last week. He maximized those snaps and could do even more if he's on the field against Dallas.

Miles Sanders or Breece Hall: Who should I start in Week 2?

This comes down to how your fantasy roster looks when it comes to the running back position. Sanders and Hall will be great options given their matchups and usage potential in Week 2.

Taking a look at the Sportskeeda Start 'Em, Sit 'Em optimizer, you should start Sanders over Hall. Carolina will give Sanders a bit more snaps more consistently than the Jets will with Hall.

Miles Sanders vs. Breece Hall SK fantasy projection

Hall will see some action but the question is will the Jets use him in the pass game more? The team has options like wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb.

Miles Sanders vs. Breece Hall SK fantasy breakdown

Sanders is an asset for a Panthers team that doesn't necessarily have the wideouts that the Jets have. Hall is still a good fantasy option this week, but take Sanders to be safe.