Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

Miles Sanders joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason after four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back has already 115 rushing yards on 32 carries across two games in the 2023 NFL season.

Sanders has established himself as a popular fantasy pick. However, there are some concerns about whether the running back will feature against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Miles Sanders' injury update

Sanders was a limited participant for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. The running back has been dealing with a pectoral injury that he suffered against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Nonetheless, it's encouraging that Sanders was on the field as a limited participant two days after his injury. Panthers head coach Frank Reich is expected to provide a further update on the player later on Thursday.

Fantasy managers should wait on further updates before deciding to pick Sanders for Week 3.

What happened to Miles Sanders?

Sanders reportedly picked up a knock in the Week 2 clash against the Saints on Monday. He finished with 43 yards on 14 carries but it was later revealed that he sustained a pectoral injury after Carolina's 17-20 defeat to New Orleans.

Fortunately, the Panthers don't believe that Sanders' injury is a serious one. They expect him to take part in full training sessions by the end of the week.

When will Miles Sanders return?

As things stand, Sanders is listed as questionable on the Panthers' roster. However, there is no official report on when the running back will return to action.

Given that Sanders has been taking part in limited practice for Carolina, there is a chance that could feature in Week 3.

The Panthers are yet to get a win this season. They've suffered defeats against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in their two games this campaign.

The Panthers will be relying on Sanders to get them on the board when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 24.