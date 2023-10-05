Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers RB for fantasy football Week 5

NFL fantasy managers are anxiously awaiting the injury status of Miles Sanders. The dynamic running back of the Carolina Panthers has recently taken part in practice, but his limited activity raised concerns. As the Panthers gear up to face the Detroit Lions, the question is whether Sanders will play.

Here's the latest on Sanders' availability.

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Miles Sanders Injury Update

Miles Sanders' current setback is a groin injury that has dogged him since pre-season. This week he had limited involvement in practice sessions, which shows he is on the road to recovery but he still is not 100 percent.

However, there is no official confirmation on whether Sanders will play on Sunday. The concern for fantasy owners is that while he may play (as he has done thus far), Chuba Hubbard will see more snaps than him.

What happened to Miles Sanders?

Miles Sanders' groin injury sidelined him throughout Carolina's preseason games. This absence raised eyebrows, especially given Sanders' status as a significant offseason acquisition for the Carolina Panthers.

With rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the charge, there was undoubtedly hope for Sanders to have a big season in the backfield.

Reviewing Sanders' season stats provides a snapshot of his performance so far. He has rushed for 158 yards on 54 carries, managing to secure one touchdown.

When will Miles Sanders return?

There is no official information about Sanders' injury, so given how the first few weeks of the season have gone, Week 5 will likely be the same. Sanders has yet to miss a game this season but is not looking his best.

Sanders has been a reliable target in the passing game, with 15 receptions out of 23 targets, accumulating 81 yards. However, his average of 2.9 yards per carry has raised concerns among fans, highlighting the need to recover his power and explosiveness.

It seems probable that Sanders will play in a limited capacity, and fantasy owners should avoid starting him if possible. It might be best to wait until Sanders puts in a better display, or at least does not appear on the injury list, before starting him.

