Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers RB for Week 6 fantasy football 

Miles Sanders did not practice on Wednesday. There has hardly been a week this year that has seen his name absent from the official injury report. He has yet to miss a game, but the ailments continue to pile up. Will the Panthers' starting running back be on the field this Sunday?

What's Miles Sanders' status?

Miles Sanders injury update

Miles Sanders has dealt with knee, groin, hip and other injuries this year at various points. It's only Week 6, but the injuries are piling up. Now, he's missing practice because of a shoulder injury. This is one of the few times he's been totally absent from practice, which is cause for concern.

The veteran back has been a mainstay in a disappointing Carolina Panthers offense. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has not missed a game, but that is very much in jeopardy this week.

He's officially listed as Questionable, and his practice habits and status will need to be monitored for the rest of the week. There's a good chance he's out on Sunday, but they have yet to determine that.

What happened to Miles Sanders?

Nothing specifically happened to Miles Sanders. The veteran back was not forced out of action due to injury against the Detroit Lions. This is a shoulder injury that came up after.

They lost by a wide margin, but Sanders was healthy enough to play the entire game. He was ineffective and lost a fumble, but he did not suffer any injury.

The staff held him out of practice on Wednesday, which doesn't bode well for his chances. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what's going on with his shoulder since there's no specific play from Sunday to point to.

When will Miles Sanders come back?

Given that Miles Sanders did not practice at all on Wednesday, there's a good chance that he does not play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. As the Panthers try and avoid going 0-6, they may not have their new signing in the backfield.

Frank Reich was noncommital on how long the absence would be. If he's out this week, the Panthers do have a bye week. That would more than likely put him in line for a return in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

Nevertheless, even though Sanders may not miss any time, it's becoming clear that he's not the most viable option for fantasy football. The Panthers offense, particularly in the run game, is uninspired and unimaginative.

Despite having a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young, they don't lean on Sanders. Furthermore, Chuba Hubbard looks much better when given the ball. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry, while Sanders is mustering up a measly 3.1.

Sanders runs straight into a wall and can't make much happen. He's also fumbled twice in terrible situations, so he's not the most dependable for anyone right now. Injury may force him out, but he probably shouldn't be in fantasy lineups anymore if possible.