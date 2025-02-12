Milton Williams landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Eagles’ Super Bowl hero in 2025 NFL free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 2025 and people like Milton Williams earned a lot of plaudits for their efforts. While Jalen Hurts got the MVP award as the quarterback who led his team to victory over the Chiefs, it was a game won by the defense constantly harassing Patrick Mahomes and never letting him settle.

It ranged from Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun both getting interceptions, with the first returned for a touchdown, to constant pressure by the Eagles' defensive front. Milton Williams was a key part of that sensational victory. As is the problem with any unit that plays too well in the NFL, it can hardly be kept together for long.

Salary cap considerations mean that players go their separate ways, which is what might happen with Milton Williams as he hits the free agency. When he becomes available in 2025, here are some of the teams that should consider taking him on.

Milton Williams landing spots in 2025 free agency

#3 - New England Patriots

The Patriots have the most projected salary cap in 2025 and for good reason. They have one of the poorest rosters in the league that they have to improve through draft and free agency. They cannot depend on rookies for everything because the needs are too many.

If they use the draft for the offensive side of the ball, they would need to bring in offensive linemen and wide receivers. That would mean that the defensive side of the ball would need to be addressed by a veteran. This is where a player like Milton Williams could be crucial.

Unlike some other teams that had a poor 2024 season, New England has a decidedly better situation at quarterback with Drake Maye penciled in for the future. They need to build around him and, therefore, the Super Bowl defensive star might think that there would be a shorter turnaround for them to challenge for honors again there than some other teams.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals need some help on the defensive front. One of the reasons their season cratered, despite being in the mix until mid-season, is because their defense could not target opposing quarterbacks and put them under pressure. Jonathan Gannon knows this and will need reinforcements.

Someone like Milton Williams will be a great addition here. The Arizona head coach is familiar with the player too from his time in Philadelphia and he could be an immediate fit. They have enough cap space to play with to feel comfortable about bringing in additions.

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were right in the mix for the NFC top seed until the final game of the season. They lost that match to the Lions, slipped into the Wild Card round, and got bundled out in the first instance by the Rams. While Brian Flores did a great job with Minnesota's defense by calling up clever disguises, it could not fool an experienced quarterback like Matthew Stafford, who defeated the Vikings in the regular season too.

There is clearly some need for some additions there and a hard-nosed defensive player, who has shown now that he can step on the big occasions that Minnesota is trying to reach, could be an excellent addition for Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings had a better 2024 win-loss record than anyone above them in projected cap space for 2025.

This implies that if Milton Williams were to move to Minnesota from a Super Bowl-winning team, the dropoff would not be so severe that he would go from championship contention straight into a rebuild. The Vikings might be an ideal destination both for the player and the franchise.

