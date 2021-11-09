What did Mina Kimes say about Aaron Rodgers amid vaccine controversy?

Mina Kimes did not hesitate to set the record straight when it came to Aaron Rodgers and his vaccine hesitancy. Aaron Rodgers has gone about making absurd claims about vaccines and league protocols and that has not sat well with people who agree with the overwhelming majority of the medical and scientific community, and Mina Kimes is certainly part of that.

Kimes forensically demolished all the arguments that Aaron Rodgers has made so far. Here is a look at what she said.

Mina Kimes sets the record straight on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and pointed out that he was not "anti-vax." He then proceeded to demolish his own assertions by spreading dangerous misinformation across the board.

Aaron Rodgers explains his decision:



"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that"



"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that"

He first claimed that he was allergic to the mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer, which would have still made sense were it not for the fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still available. Aaron Rodgers pointed out that he did not take it because it had been recalled.

What he did not point out, and what Mina Kimes reminded him of, is that it had since been approved to go unchecked and the temporary pause was only due to an abundance of caution.

Aaron Rodgers further claimed that he was instead taking Ivermectin. Now, to be absolutely clear, it does treat human parasitic infections as well in addition to animals.

But what it does not treat is COVID-19. Mina Kimes also pointed out that such misinformation was dangerous.

She also conceded that generally for every person there is a choice of what to do with their own body. But it vanishes if the disease is contagious and your choice can lead to a higher spread of the disease.

Aaron Rodgers also did not follow many of the NFL's protocols, like wearing masks in closed spaces. It was extremely irresponsible and Mina Kimes did not hesitate to point it out.

She also correctly pointed out that the Green Bay Packers quarterback has a platform that others do not have and for him to come out and spread this dangerous misinformation after he had initially misled, at best, the general public when asked if he had been vaccinated was something that should have been beyond his dignity.

Whether she can change Aaron Rodgers' mind is doubtful, but Mina Kimes laid out a powerful argument against his current stance. Watch the video below.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. https://t.co/6eLrF4TAr6

