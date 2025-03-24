Minnesota Vikings 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kevin O'Connell and Co. after free agency 

Other than a disappointing final two games, the Minnesota Vikings had a near-perfect run last season. Who can forget the scenes of the team hoisting quarterback Sam Darnold on their shoulders in the locker room after defeating arch-rivals Green Bay Packers on December 29?

All the good work was undone in the last two weeks of their season. They lost to the Detroit Lions in the last regular season game, so they would have to enter the playoffs as a wildcard team despite a 14-3 record. They would then lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round, getting outclassed 27-9.

Sam Darnold is now a Seahawk, and it appears to be time for 2nd-year quarterback J.J McCarthy. The 1st round pick from last year missed the entire season due to a torn meniscus but appears to be on track to start next season.

In the offseason, they tackled the offensive line. Right guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly will be an upgrade. They also spent big on defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, giving him a 3-year deal averaging $20 million a year.

They only have three picks in the first five rounds of the upcoming NFL draft, with no picks in rounds 2 and 3. Here is what they could do with those three picks.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 24: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Bulldogs

Veteran Harrison Smith is returning to the Vikings for his 15th season. Smith has anchored this defense for more than a decade, but it is time to consider his heir apparent. Brian Flores also regularly plays with three safeties, so depth in the position is important.

Star Georgia safety Malaki Starks is a suitable pick for the Vikings if he is available here. He is a three-year starter for a national contending team, and his smarts and instincts show up on tape. He also has elite straight-line speed, and clocked some of the fastest times for his position group at the NFL scouting combine.

The main criticism of him is that he does not have the most fluid of hips in change directions, but that should not be an issue with how Flores uses his safeties.

#2 - Round 4, pick 97: Bhaysul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Hokies

Running back is not a big position need for the Vikings, with Aaron Jones returning on a two-year $20 million deal. The team also did a low-stakes trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Jordan Mason.

However, Bhaysul Tuten’s value in the fourth round is too good to pass up. Tuten has rushed for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns in two years at Virginia Tech. More impressively, he averages 6.3 yards a carry.

He is not the biggest of backs, but his speed is electrifying. Tuten ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and he has the potential to take one to the house as his change-of-pace can be considered elite for running backs.

#3 – Round 5, pick 139: Jalen Rivers, OG, Miami Hurricanes

Most of the Vikings' offensive line is set. Ryan Kelly and Will Fries will upgrade the interior. Christian Darrisaw is coming back from injury. The only real weakness in the unit is at left guard, where Blake Brandel, Michael Jurgens, and Walter Rouse will compete for the spot.

Throw Miami’s Jalen Rivers into the mix. Rivers played in that position in 2022 and 2023. While he does not have the physical traits to immediately be a starting tackle in the NFL, his punishing style of play can work wonders in the interior.

