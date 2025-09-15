Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: Box score, player stats and summary feat. JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons each drafted a future franchise quarterback in 2024, but neither of their selections would prove to be a major factor in their rookie seasons.

Ad

J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus during the preseason and had to sit out, while Michael Penix Jr. sat behind Kirk Cousins until he was called up in December. But on Sunday, the two, now fully healthy and ready sophomores, faced each other in the league for the first time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Atlanta Falcons 6 3 9 Minnesota Vikings 0 6 6

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Minnesota Vikings player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG JJ McCarthy 8/11 118 0 1 49.2

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Jordan Mason 5 18 0 1 2 0 Aaron Jones Sr. 4 15 0 0 0 0 J.J. McCarthy 3 8 0 0 0 0 Jalen Nailor 0 0 0 3 31 0 Adam Thielen 0 0 0 2 26 0 Justin Jefferson 0 0 0 2 59 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Ivan Pace Jr. 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Theo Jackson 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jonathan Allen 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Byron Murphy Jr. 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isaiah Rodgers 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Metellus 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas Turner 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Javon Hargrave 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eric Wilson 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalen Redmond 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalen Nailor 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jonathan Greenard 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Will Reichard 1/1 0/0

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Ryan Wright 1 59

Ad

Atlanta Falcons player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Michael Penix Jr. 7/13 76 0 0 71.3

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Bijan Robinson 9 72 0 2 20 0 Tyler Allgeier 4 25 0 1 4 0 Kyle Pitts Sr. 0 0 0 3 34 0 Drake London 0 0 0 1 18 0 Ray-Ray McCloud III 0 0 0 0 0 0 Darnell Mooney 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Billy Bowman Jr. 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 A.J. Terrell Jr. 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zach Harrison 3 1 0.5 0 0 1 0 0 Mike Ford Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arnold Ebiketie 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalon Walker 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Kaden Elliss 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 David Onyemata 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Divine Deablo 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Brandon Dorlus 3 1 1.5 1 0 2 0 0 James Pearce Jr. 2 0 0.5 0 0 1 0 0 Leonard Floyd 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Mike Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jessie Bates III 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake London 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 DeAngelo Malone 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dee Alford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ruke Orhorhoro 1 0 0.5 0 0 1 0 0 Xavier Watts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Woods 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Parker Romo 2/2 0/0

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Bradley Pinion 1 46

Ad

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons summary

The game began with the Falcons having to settle for a field goal after the loud noise inside US Bank Stadium hampered their huddling. But then they forced a turnover on downs on the Vikings' first drive, then punished it with yet another field goal.

The Vikings then failed to score on their next drive, being forced into a three-and-out. However, Eric Wilson forced a fumble on Drake London that Theo Jackson recovered to regain possession, and it resulted in a field goal - the hosts' first points of the night.

The Falcons were forced to punt for the first time on the next drive, but Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted a pass to regain possession, leading to yet another field goal. Then, just before time expired, Justin Jefferson had a monstrous 50-yard catch to set up a buzzer-beating field goal from 51 yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.