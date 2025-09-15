Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: Box score, player stats and summary feat. JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:54 GMT
The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons each drafted a future franchise quarterback in 2024, but neither of their selections would prove to be a major factor in their rookie seasons.

J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus during the preseason and had to sit out, while Michael Penix Jr. sat behind Kirk Cousins until he was called up in December. But on Sunday, the two, now fully healthy and ready sophomores, faced each other in the league for the first time.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Atlanta Falcons639
Minnesota Vikings0 6 6
Minnesota Vikings player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
JJ McCarthy8/111180149.2
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Jordan Mason5180120
Aaron Jones Sr.4150000
J.J. McCarthy380000
Jalen Nailor0003310
Adam Thielen0002260
Justin Jefferson0002590
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Ivan Pace Jr.53000000
Theo Jackson42000000
Jonathan Allen32000100
Byron Murphy Jr.31000000
Isaiah Rodgers22000000
Joshua Metellus22000000
Dallas Turner21110100
Javon Hargrave21000000
Eric Wilson21000000
Jalen Redmond21000000
Jalen Nailor11000000
Jonathan Greenard10000100
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Will Reichard1/10/0
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Ryan Wright159
Atlanta Falcons player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Michael Penix Jr.7/13760071.3
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Bijan Robinson97202200
Tyler Allgeier4250140
Kyle Pitts Sr.0003340
Drake London0001180
Ray-Ray McCloud III000000
Darnell Mooney000000
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Billy Bowman Jr.42001001
A.J. Terrell Jr.32000000
Zach Harrison310.500100
Mike Ford Jr.22000000
Arnold Ebiketie22000000
Jalon Walker21110100
Kaden Elliss21000100
David Onyemata21010000
Divine Deablo21001000
Brandon Dorlus311.510200
James Pearce Jr.200.500100
Leonard Floyd11110100
Mike Hughes11000000
Jessie Bates III21000000
Drake London11000000
DeAngelo Malone10000000
Dee Alford10000000
Ruke Orhorhoro100.500100
Xavier Watts10000000
Josh Woods11000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Parker Romo2/20/0
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Bradley Pinion146
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons summary

The game began with the Falcons having to settle for a field goal after the loud noise inside US Bank Stadium hampered their huddling. But then they forced a turnover on downs on the Vikings' first drive, then punished it with yet another field goal.

The Vikings then failed to score on their next drive, being forced into a three-and-out. However, Eric Wilson forced a fumble on Drake London that Theo Jackson recovered to regain possession, and it resulted in a field goal - the hosts' first points of the night.

The Falcons were forced to punt for the first time on the next drive, but Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted a pass to regain possession, leading to yet another field goal. Then, just before time expired, Justin Jefferson had a monstrous 50-yard catch to set up a buzzer-beating field goal from 51 yards.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

