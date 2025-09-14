Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 SNF | 2025 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ad
Ahead of the Vikings vs. Falcons SNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 2
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 SNF game
The Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 NFL game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can live stream the game on Peacock and Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Vikings vs. Falcons clash:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.