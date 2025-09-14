Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 SNF | 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of the Vikings vs. Falcons SNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 2

Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter QB J.J. McCarthy RB Aaron Jones Sr. WR Justin Jefferson WR Jalen Nailor WR Adam Thielen TE T.J. Hockenson FB Josh Oliver LT Justin Skule LG Donovan Jackson C Ryan Kelly RG Will Fries RT Brian O'Neill

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE Jonathan Allen NT Jalen Redmond RDE Javon Hargrave WLB Jonathan Greenard LILB Eric Wilson RILB Ivan Pace Jr. SLB Dallas Turner LCB Isaiah Rodgers SS Joshua Metellus FS Harrison Smith RCB Byron Murphy Jr. NB Tavierre Thomas

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter PK Will Reichard P Ryan Wright H Ryan Wright PR Myles Price KR Myles Price LS Andrew DePaola

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter QB Michael Penix Jr. RB Bijan Robinson WR Drake London WR Darnell Mooney WR Ray-Ray McCloud III TE Kyle Pitts Sr. LT Jake Matthews LG Matthew Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter LDE Zach Harrison NT Ruke Orhorhoro RDE David Onyemata WLB Leonard Floyd LILB Kaden Elliss RILB Divine Deablo SLB Arnold Ebiketie LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. SS Jessie Bates III FS Xavier Watts RCB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman Jr.

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter PK Parker Romo P Bradley Pinion H Bradley Pinion PR Ray-Ray McCloud III KR Mike Hughes LS Liam McCullough

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB J.J. McCarthy Carson Wentz Max Brosmer - RB Aaron Jones Sr. Jordan Mason Zavier Scott Ty Chandler (IR) WR Justin Jefferson Tai Felton Jordan Addison (SUSP) - WR Jalen Nailor Myles Price Rondale Moore (IR) - WR Adam Thielen Tim Jones - - TE T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Nick Vannett Gavin Bartholomew (O) FB C.J. Ham (IR) - - - LT Christian Darrisaw (O) Justin Skule - - LG Donovan Jackson Joe Huber - - C Ryan Kelly Michael Jurgens Zeke Correll (IR) - RG Will Fries Blake Brandel - - RT Brian O'Neill Walter Rouse Matt Nelson (IR) -

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jonathan Allen Levi Drake Rodriguez - - NT Jalen Redmond Alex Williams (IR) - - RDE Javon Hargrave Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Elijah Williams - WLB Jonathan Greenard Gabriel Murphy Tyler Batty (IR) - LILB Eric Wilson Austin Keys (Q) Blake Cashman (IR) - RILB Ivan Pace Jr. Kobe King - - SLB Andrew Van Ginkel (O) Dallas Turner Chaz Chambliss Bo Richter LCB Isaiah Rodgers Jeff Okudah (O) Fabian Moreau - SS Joshua Metellus Theo Jackson - - FS Harrison Smith (Q) Jay Ward - - RCB Byron Murphy Jr. Dwight McGlothern - - NB Tavierre Thomas - - -

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Will Reichard - - - P Ryan Wright - - - H Ryan Wright - - - PR Myles Price Adam Thielen - - KR Myles Price Ty Chandler (IR) Tai Felton - LS Andrew DePaola - - -

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins Emory Jones (IR) - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter - WR Drake London Casey Washington (O) David Sills V - WR Darnell Mooney KhaDarel Hodge - - WR Ray-Ray McCloud III Jamal Agnew (O) - - TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano Feleipe Franks LT Jake Matthews Michael Jerrell Storm Norton (IR) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR) LG Matthew Bergeron - - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton - - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson (O) Kaleb McGary (IR) -

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Harrison - - - NT Ruke Orhorhoro LaCale London Sam Roberts - RDE David Onyemata Brandon Dorlus Ta'Quon Graham (IR) - WLB Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. (Q) - - LILB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand Josh Woods - RILB Divine Deablo DeAngelo Malone Troy Andersen (O) - SLB Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker Bralen Trice (IR) - LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. Natrone Brooks - - SS Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams (Q) Malik Verdon (O) - FS Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller (IR) - - RCB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III - - NB Billy Bowman Jr. (Q) Dee Alford Mike Ford Jr. -

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Parker Romo Younghoe Koo (O) - - P Bradley Pinion - - - H Bradley Pinion - - - PR Jamal Agnew (O) Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes - KR Jamal Agnew (O) Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes - LS Liam McCullough - - -

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 SNF game

The Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 NFL game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can live stream the game on Peacock and Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Vikings vs. Falcons clash:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

