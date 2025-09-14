  • home icon
  Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 SNF | 2025 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 SNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:18 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of the Vikings vs. Falcons SNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 2

Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy - Source: Getty
Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
QBJ.J. McCarthy
RBAaron Jones Sr.
WRJustin Jefferson
WRJalen Nailor
WRAdam Thielen
TET.J. Hockenson
FBJosh Oliver
LTJustin Skule
LGDonovan Jackson
CRyan Kelly
RGWill Fries
RTBrian O'Neill
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDEJonathan Allen
NTJalen Redmond
RDEJavon Hargrave
WLBJonathan Greenard
LILBEric Wilson
RILBIvan Pace Jr.
SLBDallas Turner
LCBIsaiah Rodgers
SSJoshua Metellus
FSHarrison Smith
RCBByron Murphy Jr.
NBTavierre Thomas
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
PKWill Reichard
PRyan Wright
HRyan Wright
PRMyles Price
KRMyles Price
LSAndrew DePaola
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix Jr.
RBBijan Robinson
WRDrake London
WRDarnell Mooney
WRRay-Ray McCloud III
TEKyle Pitts Sr.
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew Bergeron
CRyan Neuzil
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Harrison
NTRuke Orhorhoro
RDEDavid Onyemata
WLBLeonard Floyd
LILBKaden Elliss
RILBDivine Deablo
SLBArnold Ebiketie
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.
SSJessie Bates III
FSXavier Watts
RCBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman Jr.
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
PKParker Romo
PBradley Pinion
HBradley Pinion
PRRay-Ray McCloud III
KRMike Hughes
LSLiam McCullough
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJ.J. McCarthyCarson WentzMax Brosmer-
RBAaron Jones Sr.Jordan MasonZavier ScottTy Chandler (IR)
WRJustin JeffersonTai FeltonJordan Addison (SUSP)-
WRJalen NailorMyles PriceRondale Moore (IR)-
WRAdam ThielenTim Jones--
TET.J. HockensonJosh OliverNick VannettGavin Bartholomew (O)
FBC.J. Ham (IR)---
LTChristian Darrisaw (O)Justin Skule--
LGDonovan JacksonJoe Huber--
CRyan KellyMichael JurgensZeke Correll (IR)-
RGWill FriesBlake Brandel--
RTBrian O'NeillWalter RouseMatt Nelson (IR)-
Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJonathan AllenLevi Drake Rodriguez--
NTJalen RedmondAlex Williams (IR)--
RDEJavon HargraveTyrion Ingram-DawkinsElijah Williams-
WLBJonathan GreenardGabriel MurphyTyler Batty (IR)-
LILBEric WilsonAustin Keys (Q)Blake Cashman (IR)-
RILBIvan Pace Jr.Kobe King--
SLBAndrew Van Ginkel (O)Dallas TurnerChaz ChamblissBo Richter
LCBIsaiah RodgersJeff Okudah (O)Fabian Moreau-
SSJoshua MetellusTheo Jackson--
FSHarrison Smith (Q)Jay Ward--
RCBByron Murphy Jr.Dwight McGlothern--
NBTavierre Thomas---
Here's a look at the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWill Reichard---
PRyan Wright---
HRyan Wright---
PRMyles PriceAdam Thielen--
KRMyles PriceTy Chandler (IR)Tai Felton-
LSAndrew DePaola---
Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk CousinsEmory Jones (IR)-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter-
WRDrake LondonCasey Washington (O)David Sills V-
WRDarnell MooneyKhaDarel Hodge--
WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIJamal Agnew (O)--
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Charlie WoernerTeagan QuitorianoFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsMichael JerrellStorm Norton (IR)Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR)
LGMatthew Bergeron---
CRyan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn--
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton--
RTElijah WilkinsonJack Nelson (O)Kaleb McGary (IR)-
Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach Harrison---
NTRuke OrhorhoroLaCale LondonSam Roberts-
RDEDavid OnyemataBrandon DorlusTa'Quon Graham (IR)-
WLBLeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr. (Q)--
LILBKaden EllissJD BertrandJosh Woods-
RILBDivine DeabloDeAngelo MaloneTroy Andersen (O)-
SLBArnold EbiketieJalon WalkerBralen Trice (IR)-
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.Natrone Brooks--
SSJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams (Q)Malik Verdon (O)-
FSXavier WattsJordan Fuller (IR)--
RCBMike HughesClark Phillips III--
NBBilly Bowman Jr. (Q)Dee AlfordMike Ford Jr.-
Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKParker RomoYounghoe Koo (O)--
PBradley Pinion---
HBradley Pinion---
PRJamal Agnew (O)Ray-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes-
KRJamal Agnew (O)Ray-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes-
LSLiam McCullough---
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 SNF game

The Vikings vs. Falcons Week 2 NFL game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can live stream the game on Peacock and Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Vikings vs. Falcons clash:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

