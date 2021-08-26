Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction & preview - August 27 | NFL preseason 2021

The final week of the NFL preseason continues on Friday night with a clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City is undefeated after its first two preseason encounters while the Minnesota Vikings have yet to win a game. The Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them entering the hostile environment of Arrowhead Stadium.

After all the trials and tribulations of their offseason, Minnesota will hope to end their preseason campaign with a big win in Kansas City.

Here's a look at all the news heading into Friday night's matchup.

Game details

Fixture - Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs | 2021 NFL preseason

Date & Time - Friday, August 27, 8:00 PM ET

Venue - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Minneosta Vikings preview

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be hoping to see a marked improvement from his offense in Friday night's game.

The Minnesota Vikings have not scored an offensive touchdown this preseason, which has led to their 0-2 record.

Zimmer did say that some starters may see game time but it's unlikely he's going to risk injury to his star players in Kansas City. The Vikings could be facing an 0-3 run to start their 2021 NFL campaign.

Key player - The entire offense

The Vikings' offensive stars Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are all unlikely to see much, if any, game time.

The backups will, therefore, get an opportunity to earn their spot on the Minnesota Vikings roster for the upcoming NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs preview

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters this week that his starters will play against the Vikings tomorrow night.

"We'll play them for the first half, an then we'll see. I'm going to see how it goes, but that's what I've got scheduled for them," Reid said.

The home fans will be happy to hear that they will see Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Key player - Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs' superstar QB will be seeking to continue the momentum he gained from his outing against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

Mahomes completed 10/18 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He may not play the entire first half but fans will, hopefully, get to see him play a few series on offense.

Back to work in this KC heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWps123ABo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 24, 2021

Vikings vs Chiefs prediction

The Chiefs have not been defeated this preseason and their run will continue at home. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said his starters will play in the first half, which should be enough to secure a victory.

Kansas City wins 28-17 to finish the 2021 NFL preseason undefeated.

Where to watch Vikings at Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs preseason game will be shown locally in Minnesota on Fox 9 and in Kansas City on NBC affiliate KSHB . International audiences can watch the game live via NFL Game Pass.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha