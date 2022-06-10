"Missing my dad on this day" - Broncos QB Russell Wilson gets emotional talking about his father

The Denver Broncos' acquisition of Russell Wilson this offseason gave the team their first franchise-tier signal caller since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

As the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback prepares for his first season with the organization, he recently took to Twitter to share some personal feelings about missing his father, Harrison Wilson, III, who passed away in 2010 due to complications from diabetes.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Missing my dad on this day.

Wilson surely made his father proud when he was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his 10 year run with the team, he earned a trip to two Super Bowls and was the victor in Super Bowl XLVII over, ironically, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos by a score of 43-8.

The former University of Wisconsin standout hopes to accomplish similar feats with his new team in the Rockies.

Is Russell Wilson enough to get the Broncos to the playoffs in 2022?

The Denver Broncos are entering a new era in 2022. Not only do they have a brand new (yet older) quarterback at the helm, but they also have a new owner in the Walter-Penner family.

Denver Broncos @Broncos The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



One thing that Broncos fans and NFL pundits are eager to learn is whether Russell Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City will be enough to boost the team into the playoffs.

The offense is well equipped with receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler. Second-year running back Javonte Williams provides physicality and fellow running back Melvin Gordon adds a speed element to the offense and redzone efficiency.

The defense has added edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys along with former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle, D.J. Jones, to bolster the pass rush.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the team getting into the playoffs is the degree of difficulty from their own division, the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs have been winners of the division for the last six seasons.

However, the team lost star receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason to the Miami Dolphins, which has given the Chiefs rivals hope. The Los Angeles Chargers signed former edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears to team with Joey Bosa to rush opposing quarterbacks.

Los Angeles already has up-and-coming star quarterback Justin Herbert, who appears well on his way to becoming one of the next great signal callers in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders also made a big splash in the offseason by trading receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Adams is widely considered the best receiver in the game today and his addition to the team will bode well for quarterback Derek Carr.

Adams' presence could open up the midfield for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders also signed former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Jones and Maxx Crosby will make for a more than formidable duo rushing the passer from opposite ends.

