Mitch Trubisky contract: How much will Steelers QB earn in 2023?

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year $14.3 million deal. While he was set to make about $10 million in 2023, he signed a two-year extension with the team on Thursday, May 18.

It hasn't been reported how much Trubisky is set to make in 2023 as of right now. Nevertheless, the extension seems to be a win-win for both sides involved. For the Steelers, they lower their cap hit this season while having stability at the quarterback position for two more seasons as Trubisky will serve as Kenny Pickett's backup.

Trubisky's cap hit for 2023 is $10.6 million.



Trubisky began his career with the Chicago Bears. He was their first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft as he was selected second overall. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bears.

Mitch Trubisky piled up a 29-21 record while making the postseason twice with the Bears. They elected to not pick up his fifth-year option, which resulted in him signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 to serve as Josh Allen's backup. After one season with the Bills, Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason with the chance of becoming their starter.

He was named the Week 1 starter but was benched in their Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets for rookie Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky finished the 2022-23 season with a 2-3 record while throwing for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Mitch Trubisky will serve as Kenny Pickett's backup for the foreseeable future

After starting five total games in 2022, Mitch Trubisky eventually lost the starting quarterback job to rookie Kenny Pickett.

He made his first start in Week 4, completing 10 out of 13 passes for 120 yards and ran for two touchdowns.

Towards the end of the season, Pickett became the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw a game-winning touchdown in the last minute of a game in back-to-back weeks. He led the Steelers to comeback victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens in dramatic fashion.

Pickett finished his rookie season 7-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions, and ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers used their 2022 first-round pick on Pickett and it seems like he will be their franchise quarterback for a long time.

