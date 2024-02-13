Mitchell Trubisky landing spots: 3 best teams that make perfect fit for ex-Steelers QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky one season after signing a two-year contract extension. The former second-overall pick had an opportunity to start for the six-time Super Bowl champions when Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury.

However, Trubisky failed to impress during his stint as the starter, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He lost the starting role to Mason Rudolph, who performed better than him and Pickett. In 12 games for the Steelers, Trubisky threw for eight touchdowns and ten interceptions.

His performance with Pittsburgh might make it difficult for him to attract interest from other teams. But it’s best to temper expectations from the former North Carolina standout after seven NFL seasons.

While Patrick Mahomes, taken eight draft spots after him, has become the best quarterback in the league, Trubisky is a fringe starter, at best. Therefore, some teams could use his services as a bridge quarterback or a backup.

#1 – Mitchell Trubisky returns to the Chicago Bears

The Bears’ quarterback situation remains uncertain as they own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Either stick with Justin Fields as their starter or draft one of the highly-touted prospects like Caleb Williams.

But as they decide on their direction behind center, they would need some veteran presence in the quarterback room. Trubisky’s experience can help Fields or whichever quarterback they draft see the game from different perspectives.

Mitchell Trubisky can help them look at spots they can take advantage of or could put them in danger when left unchecked. If he ends up playing, he could play solidly alongside DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and Khalil Herbert.

#2 – Trubisky to the Tennessee Titans

Will Levis performed well enough to win the Titans’ starting quarterback role. Having Brian Callahan as head coach could also help him improve and become a legitimate franchise starter. But after Levis, their quarterback depth chart is shallow.

The Titans will likely leave veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill unsigned, leaving them with Levis and Malik Willis as their two quarterbacks. They will need another person to stabilize their rotation, especially if Levis gets injured.

Mitchell Trubisky can slide into that role and play some games if needed. But even if he doesn’t play, his presence on the sidelines can help fast-track Levis’s development.

#3 – Trubisky to the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have the eighth overall selection in the 2024 draft. However, Atlanta could trade up to land one of the top players in the quarterback draft class. They need better options at the position to maximize the talented offensive roster they’ve assembled.

Atlanta’s quarterback situation during the recently concluded season was a roller-coaster ride. Eventually, Taylor Heinicke earned the starting role over Desmond Ridder and Logan Woodside. But even Heinicke has been inconsistent, especially in his last game, in which he threw three interceptions.

If the Falcons maintain the status quo, bringing in Mitchell Trubisky gives them someone who can compete for the starting role. He can push Heinicke and Ridder to become better play-callers, or he can take over their spot.