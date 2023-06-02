Patrick Mahomes is one of the fittest quarterbacks in the NFL. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Kansas City Chiefs superstar is a two-time MVP and has two Super Bowl rings to his name.

However, Madden Football YouTuber MMG was keen to find out whether Mahomes would be successful in the simulation game if the 27-year-old was shorter and heavier.

In his YouTube short, MMG revealed that he customized Mahomes' size, making the signal caller 5-foot-10 and 400 pounds. The rest of his attributes were left the same. he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Would Mahomes win a Super Bowl if he was 5-foot-10 and 400lbs? All his stats are the same, he's just you know diabetic."

Interestingly, MMG's heavier Mahomes did quite well in his first season with the Chiefs, winning the MVP award. However, he couldn't get his team past the divisional round. MMG said:

"In Season 1, fatty Mahomes wins league MVP and the Chiefs are 13 and 4, he beats Josh Allen in the wild card, throws 300 yards and two touchdowns. Fall short in the divisional after throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions."

In Season 2, MMG led the customized Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title against all odds. The YouTuber star admitted that he couldn't get back-to-back MVP awards for Mahomes, but settled for the Super Bowl ring:

"In year two though, he found his stride and made the Super Bowl. Mahomes went on to win 31-17 but did not win MVP or Super Bowl MVP. A ring is a ring though."

Patrick Mahomes stats in 2022 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs all the way to Super Bowl success last season. The quarterback finished the regular season with a staggering 5,250 yards on 435 pass completions and 41 touchdowns.

Mahomes also notched up 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and finishing as the No.1 seed in the AFC.

The signal caller continued his stellar run in the playoffs, leading Kansas City to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. Mahomes put up 195 yards on 22 passes and two touchdowns to take down Trevor Lawrence's side.

The Chiefs then edged the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes recorded another sublime outing with 326 yards and two touchdowns, leading his side to the Super Bowl.

At the final hurdle against Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 21 passes as Kansas City came up trumps with a 38-35 win to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes