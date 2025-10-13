MNF Bills vs. Falcons Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Drake London, Keon Coleman, James Cook

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football double header. The first game will be a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams feature plenty of potential lineup options, but here are the best ones to target and fade based on their overall situations.
Bills vs Falcons MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks
The Atlanta Falcons have featured Drake London as their primary passing target and have relied on him to handle a heavy workload. Through four games he is averaging six receptions on nine targets and is also coming off of a season best performance. His most recent game included season highs across the board, and considering a potential pass heavy game script for the Falcons to keep up with the Buffalo Bills, London is an excellent option for Week 6 lineups.
James Cook is another strong pick this week after his impressive start to the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 10 weekly running backs in four of his five games so far and currently ranks as the overall RB8 ahead of Monday Night Football. He has been the clear workhorse for the Bills this year with at least 15 touches in every game, making him extremely reliable.
Must Starts
- Josh Allen
- Bijan Robinson
- James Cook
- Drake London
DFS Picks
- Khalil Shakir
- Kyle Pitts
Bills vs Falcons MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks
Keon Coleman is a recommended fade this week due to his unreliable volume and inconsistent results. He proved in his first game this year he has upside in a productive Bills offense by finishing as the weekly WR4, but he has failed to finish inside of the weekly top 40 wide receievsr in each of his four games since then. The Falcons are also allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers, so managres should avoid using Coleman this week.
Must Sits
- Tyler Allgeier
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
- Curtis Samuel
- Josh Palmer
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
DFS Fades
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Dalton Kincaid
