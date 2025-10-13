  • home icon
  • NFL
  • MNF Bills vs. Falcons Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Drake London, Keon Coleman, James Cook

MNF Bills vs. Falcons Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Drake London, Keon Coleman, James Cook

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:08 GMT
Week 6 MNF fantasy football picks
Week 6 MNF fantasy football picks

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football double header. The first game will be a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams feature plenty of potential lineup options, but here are the best ones to target and fade based on their overall situations.

Ad

Bills vs Falcons MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks

Week 6 MNF
Week 6 MNF

The Atlanta Falcons have featured Drake London as their primary passing target and have relied on him to handle a heavy workload. Through four games he is averaging six receptions on nine targets and is also coming off of a season best performance. His most recent game included season highs across the board, and considering a potential pass heavy game script for the Falcons to keep up with the Buffalo Bills, London is an excellent option for Week 6 lineups.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

James Cook is another strong pick this week after his impressive start to the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 10 weekly running backs in four of his five games so far and currently ranks as the overall RB8 ahead of Monday Night Football. He has been the clear workhorse for the Bills this year with at least 15 touches in every game, making him extremely reliable.

Must Starts

  • Josh Allen
  • Bijan Robinson
  • James Cook
  • Drake London
Ad

DFS Picks

  • Khalil Shakir
  • Kyle Pitts

Bills vs Falcons MNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks

London vs Coleman
London vs Coleman

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool offers managers one of the best ways to optimize their weekly lineups. It generates fantasy projections and lineup suggestions for any players in a given week by taking all of their current situations into careful consideration. Managers who utilize it will often gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Ad

Keon Coleman is a recommended fade this week due to his unreliable volume and inconsistent results. He proved in his first game this year he has upside in a productive Bills offense by finishing as the weekly WR4, but he has failed to finish inside of the weekly top 40 wide receievsr in each of his four games since then. The Falcons are also allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers, so managres should avoid using Coleman this week.

Ad

Must Sits

  • Tyler Allgeier
  • Ray Davis
  • Ty Johnson
  • Curtis Samuel
  • Josh Palmer
  • Ray-Ray McCloud III

DFS Fades

  • Michael Penix Jr.
  • Dalton Kincaid
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications