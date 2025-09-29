MNF Broncos vs. Bengals Week 4 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, Tee Higgins

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are loded with potential lineup options, but not all of them should be started in this matchup. Here are some of the top targets and fades in this game.

Broncos vs Bengals MNF Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Picks

Week 4 fantasy outlook

The Denver Broncos will enter this contest as considerable favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are still playing without Joe Burrow. They also to get to play the game in their home stadium, which is one of the most difficult for road teams, and feature one of the best defenses in the NFL. This creates a difficult environment for Jake Browning and the Bengals offense.

The Broncos offense is in amuch more favorable situation as the Bengals defense has severely struggled to open the 2025 fantasy football season. This makes Bo Nix an excellent quarterback to target for lineups this week, despite his slow start to the year. He currently ranks as just the QB24 overall, but this appears to be a perfect spot for him to break out.

His primary passing target Courtland Sutton is an elite pick for Week 4 lineups, considering his recent production and desirable matchup. He has finished among the top 12 weekly wide receivers in two of his three games this year, and considering the Bengals' defensive weaknesses, he should be in line for a big game.

Must Starts

Bo Nix

Ja'Marr Chase

Courtland Sutton

DFS Picks

JK Dobbins

Evan Engram

Mike Gesicki

Broncos vs Bengals MNF Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 4 MNF

Tee Higgins is among the players to potentially fade in this Week 4 MNF contest. He has failed to meet his massive expectations this year, currently ranking as just the WR68 through the first three weeks of the season. His value in fantasy football has taken a dive since Burrow's injury and a difficult matchup against the elite Broncos defense on the road isn't an ideal bounce back spot.

Must Sits

Jake Browning

RJ Harvey

Tee Higgins

DFS Fades

Chase Brown

Troy Franklin

Marvin Mims

