MNF Dolphins vs. Jets Week 4 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Darren Waller

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Both teams have been inconsistent to start the year, which has impacted many of the their players' fantasy values. Here's which ones to target and fade to wrap of this week's slate of games.
Dolphins vs Jets MNF Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Picks
The New York Jets played without starting quarterback Justin Fields last week, but he is set to make his return in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. He is an extremely polarizing fantasy quarterback, but his massive ceiling always makes him an intriguing lineup option.
In his two games this year he has finihsed as the weekly QB2 and QB35, demonstrating his elite ceiling and dangerous floor. Playing against the Dolphins this week could be a situation where he turns in one of his better perfromances as their defense has struggled so far this year. His upside makes him a solid pick, though he always carries bust potential as well.
His primary passing target Garrett Wilson ccomes with just as much weekly upside, but with a much safer floor. He has recorded at least 50 yards in all three of his games this season with weekly finishes of WR4 and WR6 in two of them. He is one of the most reliable fantasy football wide receivers due to his relatively uncontested volume in their offense.
Must Starts
- Justin Fields
- De'Von Achane
- Garrett Wilson
DFS Picks
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Mason Taylor
Dolphins vs Jets MNF Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em Picks
The Jets have heavily featured Breece Hall in their backfield in recent years, but the 2025 fantasy football season has been a much different story. He has been sharing the workload with Braelon Allen, which has significantly hurt his fantasy value. Hall's carries have decreased in each of his three games this year and he currently ranks as just the overall RB37, making him a fade, especially in DFS formats.
Darren Waller is another player to fade this week in his debut with the Dolphins. He has previously been an elite fantasy football tight end, but he is coming out of retirement after a full year away from football. He makes sense as a speculative bench stash for now, but he is too risky to trust in lineups until his role in their offense is defined.
Must Sits
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Allen Lazard
- Darren Waller
DFS Fades
- Braelon Allen
- Breece Hall
- Ollie Gordon II
