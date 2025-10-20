  • home icon
MNF Lions vs. Buccaneers Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Sam LaPorta, Rachaad White, David Montgomery

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:24 GMT
Week 7 MNF fantasy football picks
Week 7 MNF fantasy football picks

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a double-header on Monday Night Football. The first game of the night will feature a potential shootout between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Both high-powered offenses feature plenty of lineup options, but here are the best ones to target and fade to optimize final scores.

Lions vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts
Week 7 starts

The Tampa Bay Buccnaeers will again be without their star running back Bucky Irving when the take on the Detroit Lions. This means that Rachaad White will serve as their featured running back and should continue to see an elevated role.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

White has been excellent in fantasy football recently, finishing as the RB7 and RB10 across his past two games with Irving out. He has played in nearly 80% of the snaps and totaled 38 touches, despite playing in two difficult matchups. He will have another one this week, but has already proven capable of overcoming it, making him a strong lineup option.

Sam LaPorta has also been a hot streak across his past two games, finishing as the TE4 in both of them. He has also demonstrated elite consistency with five receptions on six targets and a touchdown in both games. In what is expected to be a high-scoring game, he is one of the best overall tight ends to use in weekly lineups.

Must Starts

  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Rachaad White
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Sam LaPorta

DFS Picks

  • Baker Mayfield
  • Jared Goff
  • Jameson Williams

Lions vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits
Week 7 sits

David Montgomery has been extremely inconsistent during the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 10 running backs twice, but has also failed to eclipse 25 rushing yards three times. He is also coming off of season-lows last week when he played in just 31% of the snaps and received just four carries.

The Lions have clearly made Jahmyr Gibbs their featured back, limiting Montgomery's ceiling. He has still shown to be a useful option in the right matchups, but he is a fade against the Buccaneers. They are allowing just the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game, so the veteran doesn't have enough upside to be trusted in most formats this week.

Must Sits

  • David Montgomery
  • Sean Tucker
  • Tez Johnson
  • Sterling Shepard
  • Isaac TeSlaa

DFS Fades

  • Mike Evans
  • Emeka Egbuka
  • Cade Otton
Edited by Adam Hulse
