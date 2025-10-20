MNF Lions vs. Buccaneers Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Sam LaPorta, Rachaad White, David Montgomery

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a double-header on Monday Night Football. The first game of the night will feature a potential shootout between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Both high-powered offenses feature plenty of lineup options, but here are the best ones to target and fade to optimize final scores.

Lions vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts

The Tampa Bay Buccnaeers will again be without their star running back Bucky Irving when the take on the Detroit Lions. This means that Rachaad White will serve as their featured running back and should continue to see an elevated role.

White has been excellent in fantasy football recently, finishing as the RB7 and RB10 across his past two games with Irving out. He has played in nearly 80% of the snaps and totaled 38 touches, despite playing in two difficult matchups. He will have another one this week, but has already proven capable of overcoming it, making him a strong lineup option.

Sam LaPorta has also been a hot streak across his past two games, finishing as the TE4 in both of them. He has also demonstrated elite consistency with five receptions on six targets and a touchdown in both games. In what is expected to be a high-scoring game, he is one of the best overall tight ends to use in weekly lineups.

Must Starts

Jahmyr Gibbs

Rachaad White

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sam LaPorta

DFS Picks

Baker Mayfield

Jared Goff

Jameson Williams

Lions vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits

David Montgomery has been extremely inconsistent during the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 10 running backs twice, but has also failed to eclipse 25 rushing yards three times. He is also coming off of season-lows last week when he played in just 31% of the snaps and received just four carries.

The Lions have clearly made Jahmyr Gibbs their featured back, limiting Montgomery's ceiling. He has still shown to be a useful option in the right matchups, but he is a fade against the Buccaneers. They are allowing just the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game, so the veteran doesn't have enough upside to be trusted in most formats this week.

Must Sits

David Montgomery

Sean Tucker

Tez Johnson

Sterling Shepard

Isaac TeSlaa

DFS Fades

Mike Evans

Emeka Egbuka

Cade Otton

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

