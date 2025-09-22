MNF Lions vs. Ravens Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Zay Flowers, Jameson Williams, Mark Andrews

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. They feature two of the most productiuve offenses in bthe entire NFL, which means they include several players that represent excellent lineup options. Here are some of the top targets and fades from this intriguing matchup.

Ad

Week 3 MNF Lions vs Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Week 3 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions have stacked offensive units with some of the top overall fantasy football players. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are in the elite class for their positions and should be started every week, regardless of their matchup.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zay Flowers appears to getting closer to this status after his scorching hot start to the 2025 season. He has already totaled 14 receptions on 20 targets through the first two games of the year. He seems to have taken yet another steo forward after finishing as the WR30 and WR24 in his first two seasons.

Jameson Williams is another intriguing target from this matchup for Week 3 fantasy football lineups. His weekly outlook is surely inconsistent after finishing as the WR61 and WR10 in his two games this year, but the upside is obvious. In what is expected to be a shootout on Monday Night Football, his ceiling is massive.

Ad

Must Starts

Lamar Jackson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Derrick Henry

Zay Flowers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sam LaPorta

DFS Picks

Jared Goff

Jameson Williams

DeAndre Hopkins

Week 3 MNF Lions vs Ravens Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Week 3 sits

The Ravens have been without Isaiah Likely this year as he continues to recover from an injury. This should have theoretically made Mark Andrews an elite fantasy tight end, potentially even more so than he already has been in the past. It has not worked out that way atll for the veteran as he has totaled just two receptions for seven yards through his first two games of the year.

Ad

The uncharacteristically weak performances have made Andrews a clear fade in and his value could tank even further whenever Likely eventually returns. Another fade this week will be David Montgomery, despite his consistent contributions for the Lions. Potential game script is likely to call for more passing, where Gibbs' skillset excels much more than his.

Must Sits

Justice Hill

Isaac TeSlaa

Mark Andrews

DFS Fades

David Montgomery

Rashod Bateman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.