MNF Lions vs. Ravens Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Zay Flowers, Jameson Williams, Mark Andrews

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. They feature two of the most productiuve offenses in bthe entire NFL, which means they include several players that represent excellent lineup options. Here are some of the top targets and fades from this intriguing matchup.
Week 3 MNF Lions vs Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions have stacked offensive units with some of the top overall fantasy football players. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are in the elite class for their positions and should be started every week, regardless of their matchup.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Zay Flowers appears to getting closer to this status after his scorching hot start to the 2025 season. He has already totaled 14 receptions on 20 targets through the first two games of the year. He seems to have taken yet another steo forward after finishing as the WR30 and WR24 in his first two seasons.
Jameson Williams is another intriguing target from this matchup for Week 3 fantasy football lineups. His weekly outlook is surely inconsistent after finishing as the WR61 and WR10 in his two games this year, but the upside is obvious. In what is expected to be a shootout on Monday Night Football, his ceiling is massive.
Must Starts
- Lamar Jackson
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Derrick Henry
- Zay Flowers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Sam LaPorta
DFS Picks
- Jared Goff
- Jameson Williams
- DeAndre Hopkins
Week 3 MNF Lions vs Ravens Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
The Ravens have been without Isaiah Likely this year as he continues to recover from an injury. This should have theoretically made Mark Andrews an elite fantasy tight end, potentially even more so than he already has been in the past. It has not worked out that way atll for the veteran as he has totaled just two receptions for seven yards through his first two games of the year.
The uncharacteristically weak performances have made Andrews a clear fade in and his value could tank even further whenever Likely eventually returns. Another fade this week will be David Montgomery, despite his consistent contributions for the Lions. Potential game script is likely to call for more passing, where Gibbs' skillset excels much more than his.
Must Sits
- Justice Hill
- Isaac TeSlaa
- Mark Andrews
DFS Fades
- David Montgomery
- Rashod Bateman
Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.