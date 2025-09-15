MNF Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Jakobi Meyers, Omarion Hampton, Quentin Johnston

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Monday Night Football double header. The final game of the slate will features an AFC West division showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Manager should carefully analze all of their potential options before finalizing lineups, including the following considerations to target and fade.
Raiders vs Chargers MNF Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders made major changes during the 2025 NFL offseason, including bringing in new head coach Pete Carroll and new quarterback Geno Smith. They also supplemented their offense by selecting Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech in the NFL Draft this year.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Despite all of the changes, Jakobi Meyers appears to have remained their primary target in their passing game. He has been consistently reliable as the overall WR23 and WR24 in his two years with the team so far and kept it rolling last week. He finished as the weekly WR17 in his first game of the season, making him a solid mineup option for his Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers also made changes to their offense, including drafting Omarion Hampton, one of the top running back prospects this year. His fantasy football outlook was bit questionable with the franchise also bringing in vetreran Najee Harris, but his value shot up last week. The rookie played in 80% of the snaps and received 17 touches in his NFL debut, so he is a must start this week.
Must Starts
- Justin Herbert
- Omarion Hampton
- Ashton Jeanty
- Ladd McConkey
- Jakobi Meyers
- Brock Bowers
DFS Picks
- Tre Tucker
- Keenan Allen
- Michael Mayer
Raiders vs Chargers MNF Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em Picks
The Chargers received a rare big game from Quentin Johnston last week when he finished as the WR2 in fantasy football with two touchdowns. Managers should still be cautious with him before putting him in their Week 2 lineups. In his previous two years he has only totaled three top ten weekly finishes.
Workload could be another potential issue for Johnston with Keenan Allen also being targeted ten times last week. This makes Johnston a fade candidate, especially in DFS formats. Decisions like this can be difficult each week, but using Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool can make them much easier.
Must Sits
- Najee Harris
- Zamir White
- Tre' Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Jack Bech
- Tyler Conklin
DFS Fades
- Geno Smith
- Quentin Johnston
- Will Dissly
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.