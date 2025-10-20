  • home icon
  • NFL
  • MNF Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Nico Collins, Nick Chubb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

MNF Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Nico Collins, Nick Chubb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:01 GMT
Week 7 MNF fantasy football picks
Week 7 MNF fantasy football picks

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Both teams feature solid defenses, which could significantly impact the outlooks of many players in this game. Here are the best ones to target and fade to wrap up this week's slate.

Ad

Seahawks vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts
Week 7 starts

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have found a supersatr wide reciever in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He finished as the WR48 in his rookie season, but followed it up by taking a massive step forward to the WR10 last year. He has been even better in 2025 as the WR4 so far.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

JSN is averaging seven receptions per game and has exceeded 100 receiving yards in four of his six games. He has been one of the most reliable fantasy football stars and has quickly emerged as one of the top wide receivers. Despite a difficult matchup against a tough Houston Texans defense, he must be started in all formats.

Nico Collins is another wide receievr that must be started, despite also having a challenging matchup against an elite defense. He has been a bit disappointing this year as just the WR35, but he is still clearly the featured passing target in the Texans offense. He could also see a boost to his worklaod with Christian Kirk ruled out this week, so he is a solid pick against the Seahawks.

Ad

Must Starts

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Nico Collins

DFS Picks

  • Sam Darnold
  • Woody Marks
  • AJ Barner

Seahawks vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits
Week 7 sits

The Texans have been utilizing Nick Chubb as their starting running back with Joe Mixon out with an injury. He has done a decent job as the RB37, but his ceiling has been limited, with just one weekly finish better than the RB20.

Ad

He has also played in just over 50% of the snaps as Woody Marks continues to see his role grow. The Texans are coming off of their bye week, so now may be the time that they get the rookie more involved in their gameplan. This situation, along with Chubb's limited upisde, make him a player to avoid against the Seahawks.

Must Sits

  • Nick Chubb
  • Cooper Kupp
  • Xavier Hutchinson
  • Jaylin Noel
  • Tory Horton

DFS Fades

  • C.J. Stroud
  • Kenneth Walker III
  • Zach Charbonnet
  • Dalton Schultz
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications