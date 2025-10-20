MNF Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Nico Collins, Nick Chubb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Both teams feature solid defenses, which could significantly impact the outlooks of many players in this game. Here are the best ones to target and fade to wrap up this week's slate.

Seahawks vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have found a supersatr wide reciever in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He finished as the WR48 in his rookie season, but followed it up by taking a massive step forward to the WR10 last year. He has been even better in 2025 as the WR4 so far.

JSN is averaging seven receptions per game and has exceeded 100 receiving yards in four of his six games. He has been one of the most reliable fantasy football stars and has quickly emerged as one of the top wide receivers. Despite a difficult matchup against a tough Houston Texans defense, he must be started in all formats.

Nico Collins is another wide receievr that must be started, despite also having a challenging matchup against an elite defense. He has been a bit disappointing this year as just the WR35, but he is still clearly the featured passing target in the Texans offense. He could also see a boost to his worklaod with Christian Kirk ruled out this week, so he is a solid pick against the Seahawks.

Must Starts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Nico Collins

DFS Picks

Sam Darnold

Woody Marks

AJ Barner

Seahawks vs Texans MNF Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits

The Texans have been utilizing Nick Chubb as their starting running back with Joe Mixon out with an injury. He has done a decent job as the RB37, but his ceiling has been limited, with just one weekly finish better than the RB20.

He has also played in just over 50% of the snaps as Woody Marks continues to see his role grow. The Texans are coming off of their bye week, so now may be the time that they get the rookie more involved in their gameplan. This situation, along with Chubb's limited upisde, make him a player to avoid against the Seahawks.

Must Sits

Nick Chubb

Cooper Kupp

Xavier Hutchinson

Jaylin Noel

Tory Horton

DFS Fades

C.J. Stroud

Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

Dalton Schultz

