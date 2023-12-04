MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13 Jaguars vs Bengals: Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 13 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams remain in the mix for a potential spot in the NFL playoffs this year, with the Jaguars leading their division and the Bengals in the Wild Card race.

This particular matchup will be important for the AFC standings as well as having a major impact in fantasy leagues. The 2023 fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner as well, so every lineup decision will be magnified for the remainder of the year.

The following breakdown can help managers solidify their results in the final Week 13 game.

Monday Night Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 13 MNF WRs

Managers who find the most consistent success in fantasy football are likely well aware of how important it is to analyze their lineup options each week. Blindly starting players based on name value alone is often a recipe for missing out on maximized fantasy scores. It's usually much more beneficial to target players in the most favorable situations each week.

Determining who to start should be based on a wide range of different factors. Some of these include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups, and projected team totals. This helps to reveal which players make the best lineup options.

This process can be complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables for any player in a given week to generate line-up suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take advantage of it often gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular showdown on Monday Night Football, several injuries are worth mentioning as they could have an impact on overall projections.

Travis Etienne headlines the list of players questionable to play in this contest as he is dealing with a rib injury. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson recently said he expects him to play, but if he's unable to, D'Ernest Johnson and Tank Bigsby will likely receive additional touches in his absence.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be fortunate to get Tee Higgins back for this game after sitting out for about a month with ankle and hamstring injuries. His return is expected to lower Tyler Boyd on their depth chart while also making Trenton Irwin irrelevant in fantasy football again.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Monday Night Football in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

MNF Week 13 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Trevor Lawrence

While Trevor Lawrence ranks as just the overall QB17 this season, he has been heating up in recent weeks. He has totaled six touchdowns in his past two games, turning in season-best performances ranking as the QB1 and QB6 in those games. He has a good chance to keep his hot streak rolling against the Bengals, who are allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game this year so far.

Travis Etienne

As long as Travis Etienne overcomes his questionable tag from a rib injury, he makes for an excellent lineup option in all fantasy football formats. The Bengals rank in the bottom half of the NFL in defending fantasy running backs and Etienne has been one of the best this season. He ranks second in RB top-10s this year, trailing only Christian McCaffrey.

Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals received devastating news when quarterback Joe Burrow recently suffered a season-ending wrist injury. While this significantly decreases the fantasy values of their wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase is simply too good to be left on the bench. Even with some regression in his overall output, his expected volume and elite talent keep him relevant in fantasy football.

Calvin Ridley

Consistency has been a major issue for Calvin Ridley this season, but he has been on fire in recent weeks. He has finished as the WR1 and WR11 in PPR leagues in his past two games and has now ranked among the top 12 wide receivers in four weeks this season. He needs to be started in fantasy lineups, at least on his current streak.

Christian Kirk

On the other end of the Jaguars' wide receiver spectrum is Christian Kirk, who has thrived on consistency this season. He currently ranks as the overall WR26 by ranking among the top 30 wide receivers in PPR leagues seven times in 11 games this season. He's a reliable low-end WR2 on many fantasy rosters or an elite WR3 with an extremely safe weekly floor.

Evan Engram

Tight ends are often the most difficult position to navigate in fantasy football due to the lack of reliable options. Most are highly volatile in weekly lineups, but Evan Engram has quietly turned in steady production this season. He ranks as the overall TE7 and has ranked among the top 12 players in his position eight times in 11 games. He is one of the best weekly options against the Bengals, who allow the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

MNF Week 13 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Jake Browning

The Jaguars' defense has struggled in defending quarterbacks in fantasy football this year, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Despite this favorable matchup, Jake Browning still makes for an unreliable option in traditional 1QB leagues. He holds some upside as a Superflex option, but he also comes with a dangerously low floor.

Joe Mixon

While the Jaguars' defense has struggled against the pass this year, they excel at limiting production to opposing running backs. This includes allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. This makes Joe Mixon a fade candidate, especially considering he is coming off a season-low 16 rushing yards in his most recent game.

Tee Higgins

While Tee Higgins profiles as a WR2 on most fantasy rosters when he is healthy, too many risk factors exist for him in Week 13 to trust in lineups. He hasn't played in about a month and will now be making his return to Jake Browning as the Bengals' quarterback. The two have never played a game together, and paired with potential rust from the injuries, Higgins should be avoided this week.