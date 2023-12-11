MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14 Packers vs Giants: Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a rare situation where two NFL games will be played simultaneously on Monday Night Football. One of those contests will see the Green Bay Packers face off against the New York Giants in an important NFC matchup. Both teams are fighting for one of the wild card spots in the NFL playoffs this year.

The Monday night games will also be crucial in fantasy football, with the 2023 fantasy football playoffs set to kick off next week in most leagues. This means the MNF slate will be the final regular season opportunity to solidify a win in Week 14 and ultimately secure a postseason spot. The following breakdown can help managers ensure they get the most out of their lineups.

Monday Night Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 14 MNF RBs

Maximizing final scores in fantasy football lineups results from properly analyzing the available options in each position. Managers should seek the most favorable weekly situations to determine which players are worth starting and who is better off being benched. Each week is a different situation, and players have different values based on individual scenarios.

Determining which players to target for lineups each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of these include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected team totals. This helps to accurately predict fantasy output for potential lineup options.

This process can sometimes be extensive and complicated, but using the Start/Sit Optimizer makes navigating it much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables for any players in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take full advantage of it often gain an edge over their leagues.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when finalizing lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular showdown on Monday Night Football, several injury situations for both teams are noteworthy as it will impact the pool of available fantasy players.

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without Christian Watson for this contest after he suffered a hamstring injury last week. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed could see a volume boost in his absence. Both of their running backs are also listed as questionable to play, with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon logging limited practice activity this week.

The New York Giants have a potential quarterback controversy upcoming as Tyrod Taylor is nearing his return from the injured reserve list. While Tommy DeVito is still expected to start this week, the situation is worth monitoring. Darren Waller is also apparently close to returning from another hamstring injury, though he is reportedly expected to sit out at least one more game.

Considering all this and much more, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football lineups for Monday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

MNF Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Jordan Love

Jordan Love is quietly putting together a strong 2023 fantasy football season as he currently ranks as the overall QB9. He is also on a hot streak right now, finishing among the top ten weekly quarterbacks in each of his past three games, totaling eight touchdowns and zero touchdowns along the way.

Love has also ranked among the top 12 quarterbacks eight times in 12 games this year, making him a QB1 on many fantasy rosters.

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has been the only reliable fantasy football option on the Giants' weak offense this season. He currently ranks as the overall RB9 and has finished among the top 16 running backs in PPR formats in six of his nine games this year.

Barkley is a weekly lineup staple but could see an additional boost against the Packers' defense. While they excel in defending the pass, they are currently allowing the tenth-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs currently ranks as the overall WR36 in fantasy football this season, making him a borderline WR3 or flex option in most leagues. With Christian Watson not expected to play against the Giants, Doubs should have a production boost.

He has finished among the top 20 wide receivers four times this year, and three of them have been in games that Watson hasn't played.

Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed is likely to be another beneficiary in Watson's potential absence. He ranks just one spot below Doubs as the overall WR37 this year and has seen his fantasy value increase in recent weeks.

Reed has ranked among the top 20 wide receivers in three of his past four games, with three touchdowns during that span.

SNF Week 14 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito turned in an impressive QB7 performance three weeks ago against the Washington Commanders. He has failed to finish better than QB18 in any of his other games this season.

The Packers are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making DeVito a clear fade this week.

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones is having a frustrating 2023 fantasy football season, mostly due to multiple injuries. He has only received a full workload in three games this year, and the last time was back in Week 10.

Even if Jones does play against the Giants, he can't be trusted in Week 14 lineups.

AJ Dillon

Despite receiving extended playing time this season as Aaron Jones continues to battle through injuries, AJ Dillon has failed to capitalize in fantasy football.

He has finished inside of the top 24 running backs in PPR leagues in ten of his 12 games this year. Dillon can be benched or even dropped in most formats.

Giants WRs

The Giants have featured one of the weakest groups of wide receivers over the past few years, as all of them have struggled to find consistent production. All of them can be ignored in Week 14 fantasy football, especially against the Packers. They allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

Tucker Kraft

With Luke Musgrave suffering an injury, Tucker Kraft has been filling in as the Packers' starting tight end for the past three games. He has totaled just seven receptions and 84 yards during that time. The Giants are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends, so Karft should be avoided.

Daniel Bellinger

Even though Darren Waller is expected to miss another game, Daniel Bellinger isn't a legitimate lineup option. He has failed to eclipse three receptions and 45 yards in any game this season and has zero touchdowns.