MNF Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks ft. Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka, Nick Chubb

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Monday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. Both offenses have plenty of potential lineup option, but not all of them should be started this week. Here are some of the top targets and fades from this matchup.

Texans vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Picks

Week 2 starts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best passing offenses in the NFL ever since Baker Mayfield has taken over as their starting quarterback. This has resulted in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin emerging as reliable options in fantasy football lineups.

Godwin is currently out with an injury and rookie Emeka Egbuka stepped up in a big way last week. He finished as the weekly WR3 with two touchdown receptiuons in his debut game with the Buccaneers. He has quickly joined Evans as a must start in all formats, especially considering how productive Godwin has previously been in the same role in their offense.

Must Starts

Bucky Irving

Mike Evans

Nico Collins

Emeka Egbuka

DFS Picks

CJ Stroud

Dalton Schultz

Texans vs Buccaneers MNF Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 2 sits

The Houston Texans feature one of the top defenses in the NFL, making Baker Mayfield a potential fade this week, especially in DFS formats. Playing on the road against an elite defense caps his ceiling this week in a situation that is not ideal for his fantasy outlook.

Nick Chubb is another player to avoid in Week 2, despite him serving as the Texans' starting running back with Joe Mixon recovering from an injury. Chubb led their backfield in touches, but only played in about half of the snaps as they instead opted for more of a committee approach. This limits his upside and he should be faded for now.

Deciding which players to start and sit each week is often the difference between winning and losing a weekly matchup. Using Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool makes this process easier. Managers who use it each week when setting their lineups will usually gain an edge over the rest of their competition. This can lead to more consistent success in all formats of fantasy football leagues.

Must Sits

Rachaad White

Nick Chubb

Woody Marks

Dameon Pierce

Sterling Shepard

Xavier Hutchinson

DFS Fades

Baker Mayfield

Jayden Higgins

Cade Otton

