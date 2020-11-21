Monday Night Football: NFL Week 11 TV schedule, time, and live stream

Monday Night Football will have two of the NFL's lock down defenses

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season brings us an exciting matchup on Monday Night Football. The high powered offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to continue their success. The Los Angeles Rams defense will look to repeat what the New Orleans Saints did in Week 9.

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' on Monday Night?

The (6-3) Los Angeles Rams are meeting with the (7-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC showdown at Raymond James Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams have a tough task on Monday Night when they meet the highly powered offense of the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are 4-1 in their last five games and the Los Angeles Rams are 3-2 in their last five games. The two teams will look to keep in the NFL playoff hunt.

One matchup to watch in this football game is the Rams defensive line against the Buccaneers offensive line. Tampa Bay's offensive line has a big task in slowing down the Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Donald is currently second in the NFL in tackles and sacks. The Rams will look to make Tom Brady as uncomfortable as possible and Aaron Donald will do everything he can to make this happen.

Most Pressures since 2018:

1. Aaron Donald - 242

2. T.J. Watt - 182 pic.twitter.com/7KCOwYxOKX — PFF (@PFF) November 21, 2020

Both Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams have top five rushing defenses in the NFL. Both defenses are ranked in the top ten in the NFL in passing defense. The Rams secondary will have a plate full trying to slow down the passing game of the Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive front will look to stop Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones and prevent him from having back-to-back 100 yard rushing games. The Buccaneers secondary will look to hold Jared Goff to under 300 yards passing. Goff has passed for over 300 yards in back-to-back weeks for the Rams.

The New Orleans Saints have seemed to be the only defense in the NFL that can stop Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. The Los Angeles Rams will look to repeat the Saints performance against the NFL MVP candidate. If the Rams want to stop the high powered offense, they will need to start at pressuring Tom Brady.

One thing that is for sure is that the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will end Week 11 of the 2020 NFL Season with fireworks.

'Monday Night Football' TV schedule

What time is the NFL game on Monday Night?

8:15 p.m. EST

What channel is the NFL game on Monday Night?

ESPN

'Monday Night Football' Live Stream

ESPN APP

FuboTV