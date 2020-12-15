Monday Night Football: Ravens at Browns TV schedule, time and live stream

Week 14's "Monday Night Football" features the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy stadium. The result of today's game will resonate throughout the NFL.

The face-off pits a 7-5 Ravens team with one seed outside of the playoff picture and the 9-3 Browns, who enters the game holding the fifth seed in the AFC. The winner of tonight's match will refine their chances as playoff prospects.

The Ravens dominated the Browns 38-6 in Week 1. However, both teams are not the same team they were since then.

The Ravens, which so swiftly annihilated the Browns, are now run down by COVID-19 and other injuries. The Ravens got hit exceptionally hard with the loss of quarterback Lamar Jackson for two weeks due to a COVID infection. Last year's MVP was in great form for the win over the Dallas Cowboys (34-17). Jackson threw two touchdowns and rushed for a third.

However, the Ravens are also without their top players, including receivers Dez Bryant and Willie Snead.

Jackson, however, is a double threat who can run as well as pass. If Lamar Jackson can keep the same energy from the Cowboys game and exploit rushing opportunities, Baltimore has a chance.

294 rushing yards for the #Ravens. An emphatic statement as they take down the #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

The Browns, on the other hand, have significantly polished up. They have the longest active playoff drought, and they are inching closer to their shortfalls end after 18 seasons.

In Week 13, Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns passes in the first half against the Tennessee Titans, meanwhile putting up a franchise-record 38 points, winning the match 42-35. Mayfield played for retaliation after missing simple throws into the end zone for the past two games. He threw four first-half touchdown passes en route to a remarkable 38-7 lead at the break.

Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous: 17/21, 252 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs in the first half. #Titans have no pass rush. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

It was the first time any Browns quarterback has thrown four touchdowns in the first half since Hall of Famer Otto Graham did it in 1951. It marked the second time Mayfield has thrown four touchdowns by half this season, and no other QB has even done it once.

However, it will be much more difficult this time around, versing a much stronger defense, such as the Ravens.

