Monday Night Football: Steelers at Bengals TV schedule, time and live stream

Week 15's "Monday Night Football" features the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Tonight's matchup is necessary for the Steelers; this win leads to the AFC North division title for the third time in the last five seasons and first since 2017. Both teams suffered losses in their previous games.

The Bengals are Pittsburgh's roadblock to their division crown. However, Pittsburgh might have a shot, as both Cincinnati quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen are out due to injuries.

Ryan Finley will be starting on Monday night. Hardly impressive in any of his appearances this season, Finley failed to throw more than 200 yards or complete more than 54 percent of his passes during between Weeks 9 and 11.

The Steelers defense has been a bit sluggish. They started the year 11-0. They lost games back to back and failed to cover in three straight weeks.

The Bengals are 0-9 going up against the Steelers since 2016. Their AFC North battle is highly motivated by both teams' losses in their last games.

The Bengals suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Dallas Cowboys 30-7. Wide receiver A.J Green scored their only touchdown. Quarterback Brandon Allen had a passer rating of 134.80.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' loss was against the Buffalo Bills, 25-15. Running back James Conner had an impressionably disappointing game: he rushed for 18 yards on ten carries. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The game marked the Steelers' second consecutive loss.

The playoff contention has eliminated Cincinnati, but the Steelers have clinched a playoff berth as the AFC's current No. 2 seed.

The Steelers lost to Washington prior to that, but unlike the game against Bills, Roethlisberger didn't have a strong arm going against the Bills defense.

The Bengals are starting their third-string quarterback, their defense is weak, and the Steelers are on top for the point-prevention units in the league.

