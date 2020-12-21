A late-season matchup between AFC North divisional rivals would normally have massive playoff implications, especially with the expanded playoff of 2020 (and beyond). This year, however, the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup is but a formality as the playoffs draw near.

The Steelers have clinched a playoff position, though are still fighting for a playoff bye, and the Bengals are a few weeks away from the end of their season and another high NFL Draft pick.

Bengals will be ready for JuJu's logo dance 😳 pic.twitter.com/96UkMbLPjw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 20, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Steelers odds: -14.5 (-950)

Bengals odds: +14.5 (+640)

Spread: The Steelers are heavy favorites on Monday Night Football, favored by over 14 points.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Picks

1. Ben Roethlistberger will break 300 passing yards and 30 standard fantasy points this week

2. James Connor will have 10 rushes and five passes caught

3. The Steelers will be up by more than 14 points at halftime

Strange stat about Ben Roethlisberger … while he scored a solid 29.3 fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 10, he’s failed to score 19-plus points 24 times in 31 career games against them (77%). He’s also averaged just 14.9 fantasy points in 15 career games in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/67juGIZVsU — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 19, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes

The Bengals have scored a combined 14 points in their last two games

The Bengals have only broken 10 points in one of their last five games

Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen passed for 217 yards and one touchdown on 36 attempts last week

Backup Ryan Finley, who may start Monday, completed one of two passes for five yards

The Steelers beat the Bengals earlier this season 36-10, while Cincinnati had Joe Burrow

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had 333 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Pittsburgh win

The Steelers would need to win out, and have the Kansas City Chiefs lose, to win the AFC playoff bye

The Steelers play the Colts and Browns to end the 2020 season after Monday's matchup against the Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB James Connor (quadriceps) is questionable

OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder) is out

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Brendon Allen (knee) is out

LB Logan Wilson (ankle) is out

S Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Prediction: Steelers 32 - Bengals 10

Money line: Steelers -1200, Bengals +700

Against the Spread: Steelers 8-5, Bengals 7-6