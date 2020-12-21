A late-season matchup between AFC North divisional rivals would normally have massive playoff implications, especially with the expanded playoff of 2020 (and beyond). This year, however, the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup is but a formality as the playoffs draw near.
The Steelers have clinched a playoff position, though are still fighting for a playoff bye, and the Bengals are a few weeks away from the end of their season and another high NFL Draft pick.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
Steelers odds: -14.5 (-950)
Bengals odds: +14.5 (+640)
Spread: The Steelers are heavy favorites on Monday Night Football, favored by over 14 points.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Picks
1. Ben Roethlistberger will break 300 passing yards and 30 standard fantasy points this week
2. James Connor will have 10 rushes and five passes caught
3. The Steelers will be up by more than 14 points at halftime
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes
- The Bengals have scored a combined 14 points in their last two games
- The Bengals have only broken 10 points in one of their last five games
- Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen passed for 217 yards and one touchdown on 36 attempts last week
- Backup Ryan Finley, who may start Monday, completed one of two passes for five yards
- The Steelers beat the Bengals earlier this season 36-10, while Cincinnati had Joe Burrow
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had 333 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Pittsburgh win
- The Steelers would need to win out, and have the Kansas City Chiefs lose, to win the AFC playoff bye
- The Steelers play the Colts and Browns to end the 2020 season after Monday's matchup against the Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB James Connor (quadriceps) is questionable
OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder) is out
Cincinnati Bengals
QB Brendon Allen (knee) is out
LB Logan Wilson (ankle) is out
S Brandon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction
Prediction: Steelers 32 - Bengals 10
Money line: Steelers -1200, Bengals +700
Against the Spread: Steelers 8-5, Bengals 7-6Published 21 Dec 2020, 07:23 IST