5 Most expensive NFL trading cards of all time ft. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Not only is there still a market for selling and buying NFL cards, but in some cases, that market is a very lucrative one.

Quietly, several rookie cards were recently sold this offseason for astronomical amounts of money. In most instances, players have gone from being out of the rotation to a franchise pillar, something that triggers the NFL carding community.

The price tags on these cards are only rising. But which of these cards will be nearly impossible to surpass in terms of value? Keep reading as we dive into the top five most expensive NFL trading cards of all time.

#5. Bart Starr

Price: $288,000

Bart Starr was the original superstar of NFL

By and large, Bart Starr was the NFL’s first true superstar. Having led the Green Bay Packers to back-to-back victories in Super Bowls I and II, Starr carved out a Hall of Fame level career.

While his career has come and gone and the highlights of his actual on-the-field work are almost unattainable, Starr’s rookie card checks in at fifth on our list.

In February 2017, Starr’s rookie card sold for $288,000. Considering that Starr hasn’t thrown a football in approximately half a century, it's laudable that his fans continue to show him support.

#4. Tom Brady

Price: $312,000

How can Tom Brady not feature in this list?

Although the New England Patriots are often lauded for snagging Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, they never initially planned on playing him.

Of course, in his second season, Brady was afforded unexpected playing time with Drew Bledsoe going down with injury, and the rest is history. Nevertheless, Brady didn’t log a single start in his rookie year.

Still, after racking up countless awards and setting numerous records, Brady has become universally known as the best quarterback that the game of football has ever seen. With his career winding down, Brady’s rookie card was recently sold for $312,000.

#3. Jim Brown

Price: $358,500

Jim Brown stands alone among non-quarterbacks as his card value is concerned

Before NFL cards reached jaw-dropping levels in terms of worth, Jim Brown held the record for the most expensive NFL card ever.

At the age of 29 and at the very top of his game, Brown walked away from the game in 1965. Although it’s been nearly 60 years since he was last seen on the turf, many of Brown’s records hold firm today.

In November of 2016, Brown notched one more record under his belt. Outside of the quarterback position, no rookie card has sold for a higher value than Brown’s. With an official price tag of $358,500, Brown’s legacy, name, and rookie card hold immense value.

Thus far, no other non-quarterback ranks in the top seven in terms of NFL card value.

#2. Tom Brady

Price: $3.1 million

Tom Brady features again on this list

What more can be said about the career of Tom Brady? Officially, the surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer has secured nearly every record imaginable. He is the proud owner of seven Lombardi trophies and is a three-time league MVP.

Following his transient retirement during the offseason, Brady quickly realized that he has plenty left in the tank. As his Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently stand, they are widely expected to contend for another Super Bowl title this year.

With no end in sight, one particular man plunked down a hefty sum of money on his 2000 rookie card, just over $3.1 million to be exact. If Brady continues his run and manages to play into his 50s, a feat that isn’t entirely far off, the value of his rookie card will only rise.

#1. Patrick Mahomes

Price: $4.3 million

Patrick Mahomes

There was a certain aura that surrounded Patrick Mahomes. Well before he displayed his jaw-dropping talent to the rest of the NFL world, his Kansas City Chiefs teammates began raving about his exploits on the practice field. Fast forward just a few years later, and Mahomes has become a somewhat mythical figure.

He has four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, one All-Pro selection, one MVP award, two Super Bowl berths, and one Lombardi trophy. Mahomes has essentially done enough, according to most, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this very moment.

At the soon-to-be age of 27, Mahomes seemingly has over a decade of dominance left in him. After putting together another great season this year, Mahomes saw his rookie Panini card sell for $4.2 million, a record that will likely stand for an incredibly long time.

