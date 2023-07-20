Most fantasy football points in a game: 5 NFL stars who set the league alight feat. Tyreek Hill

The upcoming return of the NFL also signals the return of fantasy football. Millions of fans around the world spend hours deliberating: A] Whom to draft, and B] Whom to put in their line-ups for the season.

Many of the league's biggest stars are also studs when it comes to fantasy, consistently racking up tonnes of points through yards and touchdowns scored.

While these players put up solid numbers week in and week out, there have been occasions when a player has exploded in a game, putting up an obscene amount of fantasy points, much to the delight of their fantasy owners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All fantasy points referenced in this piece will be in 1.0 PPR.

NFL fantasy football most points in a game

#5 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR - 55.6 Points

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

In a mouth-watering clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021, rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase exploded for 55.6 PPR points, the fifth-most all-time.

Chase had 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions as the Bengals narrowly won 34-31.

#4 - Alvin Kamara, RB - 56.2 Points

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

On Christmas Day in 2020, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had arguably the best game of his career. In a 52-33 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings Kamara had six rushing touchdowns, as well as 172 total yards.

This meant Kamara amassed 56.2 PPR points, and his six rushing touchdowns tied for the most in a single game in NFL history.

NFL fantasy football most points in a game

#3 - Clinton Portis, RB - 57.4 Points

Former Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins RB Clinton Portis

Clinton Portis was an excellent running back for both the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins during the 2000s, having six 1,000-yard seasons.

His best game, however, came in Denver when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2003 as he gained 57.4 PPR points in a 45-27 demolition.

Portis had five touchdowns and 254 all-purpose yards as he cemented his place amongst the best backs in the league that year.

#2 - Tyreek Hill, WR - 57.9 Points

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

The wide receiver with the most PPR fantasy points in history is current Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. Back when Hill was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he went ballistic against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Hill had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns as he had a telepathic connection with Patrick Mahomes. His 57.9 PPR points are the most by a receiver in NFL history and will take some topping.

Who has the most fantasy football points in a single game?

#1 - Jamaal Charles, RB - 59.5 Points

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles holds the record

The player with the most fantasy football points in a single game is Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles.

In a division clash with the Oakland Raiders back in 2013, Charles went off for 195 receiving yards and four touchdowns while adding 20 rushing yards and another score. His 59.5 PPR points are by far and away the most in NFL history and a record that may never be topped.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

pic.twitter.com/Ev99QiHTQ8 Never forget the time Jamaal Charles scored 5 TDs and 59.5 PPR fantasy points in a game