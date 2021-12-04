Who has the most interceptions in NFL history? 

The beauty of an interception cannot be overstated. As the ball is in the air and up for grabs, the offense dreams of yards gained. When an interception follows, it does something that few other plays in football can do.

In an instant, it changes the flow of the game; it deflates the offense and brings the opposition's offense back on the field. An interception is the closest we have in the NFL to the flick of a switch that changes emotions from hope to despair instantaneously.

The NFL has seen some great players on defense who have made their careers on the back of interceptions. While not as celebrated as other positions, they have been vital cogs in the success of their teams.

We take time to celebrate the all-time leaders in interceptions in the NFL.

NFL Interception Leaders

Most interceptions all-time

The all-time leader in NFL interceptions is Paul Krause. He leads with 81 interceptions in total.

He took the lead from Emlen Tunnell, who has 79 interceptions and currently sits ranked second.

Paul Krause played for sixteen seasons in the NFL with two teams. He began his career with the Washington franchise in 1964 and made an immediate impact.

He had the most interceptions that season with 12 and made it to the All-NFL first team. It was also the first of his eight Pro Bowl selections.

He had 16 interceptions in the next three seasons in Washington but was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1968 for linebacker Marlin McKeever.

Paul Krause played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1968 to 1979 and was part of all the teams that made it to four Super Bowls. He recorded an interception in Super Bowl IV.

In his career, he had a total of 1,185 returned yards and three touchdowns from interceptions. He had a further three touchdowns from fumbles.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Most interceptions in a season

The record for most interceptions in a season is 14 and is held by Dick "Night Train" Lane. He set that mark in his rookie season in 1952 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Surprisingly, he was traded after the 1953 season to the Chicago Cardinals, but just as he did with the Rams, he was the NFL interceptions leader in 1954 in his debut season in Chicago.

He wound down his career with the Detroit Lions and remained associated with the franchise in various administrative positions from 1966 to 1972. Even after many years, his record still stands proudly despite many having had a go at breaking it.

He also comes in at fourth on the list of most interceptions with 68. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

