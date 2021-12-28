Most passing yards by a quarterback in an NFL game: Where does Joe Burrow's 525-yard game rank all-time?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the history books on Sunday with a performance for the ages against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Cincinnati's 41-21 win over Baltimore, the second-year star threw for 525 passing yards, becoming the first Bengals quarterback to achieve the feat. Burrow became the 26th quarterback in NFL history and the second this season after Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 500 yards in a game.

Interestingly, the last four quarterbacks to throw for 500 yards, including Big Ben, lost the game they achieved the feat in. So not only did Burrow enter the history books, he also ended a rather dubious streak.

But where does his performance rank on the all-time list?

Quarterbacks with the most passing yards in an NFL game: #5-#4

#5 - Boomer Esiason - 522 yards vs. Washington Redskins

Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason may be better known as a sports analyst, but back in his playing days, he was a stellar quarterback.

He played nine out of his 14 seasons in the NFL for the Bengals and also won the NFL MVP award in 1998. But his best performance came for his third team, the Arizona Cardinals, in 1996.

Esiason threw for 522 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions in a 37-34 win in overtime against the Washington Redskins. At the time, Esiason was only the seventh quarterback to throw for 500 yards in an NFL game and ranked third on the all-time list for most passing yards in a game.

#4 - Joe Burrow - 525 yards vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow's incredible performance on Sunday against the Ravens landed him fourth spot on this list.

The Bengals quarterback became only the second quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger to throw for over 500 yards with a 80+ completion percentage (37-for-46).

NFL @NFL



📺:

📱: NFL app Joe Burrow has 525 passing yards 😳📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app Joe Burrow has 525 passing yards 😳📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/CPqtRWUrTr

Burrow finished the game with no interceptions, becoming only the ninth quarterback to throw for 500 yards and zero picks in a game. The last quarterback to achieve this feat was Tom Brady in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 52 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht