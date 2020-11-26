Most Points scored All-Time in NFL Single Season

The Denver Broncos had one of the most explosive offenses in the 2013 NFL Season

Denver was led by the field general himself Peyton Manning. Manning would torch the NFL in the 2013 NFL Season. Peyton Manning would set the single-season passing touchdown record with 55 touchdowns. The Broncos offense was almost unstoppable.

Denver Broncos 2013 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos finished the 2013 NFL Season with a record of 13-3 and their offense was to thank for that record. Denver would have only four players on offense outside of lineman that would not record a receiving touchdown. Three of those players were running backs and one was a tight end.

The Denver Broncos offense would average 37.9 points per game in the 2013 NFL Season. Counting the playoffs quarterback Peyton Manning would throw a total of 60 touchdown passes. Running back Knowshon Moreno would account for 10 rushing touchdowns.

Denver would hit the 50 point mark in three of their games during the 2013 NFL Season. They would score over 40 points in three of their games. In six out of sixteen games the Denver Broncos scored a total of 270 points.

The 2013 Denver Broncos would have three different wide receivers who caught 10 touchdowns or more. They had a tight end that caught more than 10 touchdowns. The wide receivers and tight ends would account for 47 receiving touchdowns during the 2013 NFL season.

How the 2013 Denver Broncos got to 664 points

Counting the playoffs the 2013 Denver Broncos would score a total of 664 points during the 2013 NFL season. Demaryius Thomas would rack up 14 receiving touchdowns. Tight end Julius Thomas would add 12 receiving touchdowns.

2013 Denver Broncos Offense:



-Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards, 55TD, 10 INT



-D. Thomas: 92 rec, 1,430 yards, 14 TD



-E. Decker: 87 rec, 1,288 yards, 11 TD



-J. Thomas: 65 rec, 788 yards, 12 TD



-W. Welker: 73 rec, 778 yards, 10 TD



-The most touchdowns ever



The 2013 Denver Broncos would score a big chunk of the 664 points against the NFC East. The Broncos scored 52 points on the Philadelphia Eagles, 51 points against the Dallas Cowboys, 45 points against Washington, and 41 points against the New York Giants. Denver scored a total of 189 points alone against the NFC East opponents.

The other big games were against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos would rack up 100 points against the two teams. This high powered offense would score 50 points in their two NFL Playoff games.

The 2013 Denver Broncos offense hit a brick wall in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks defense, also known as the "Legion of Boom", was very talented and full of great young stars. This defense held the highest-scoring offense in NFL history to just eight points. Seattle beat the Broncos 43-8 in the Super Bowl.

The Denver Broncos will be engraved into the record books of the NFL for a long time. They still hold the record of the most points in a single NFL season and quarterback Peyton Manning still holds the record for most touchdown passes in an NFL season. One game does not determine how great this offense was. We have to remember that anything can happen on any given Sunday.