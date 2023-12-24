Most receiving yards in an NFL game: Top 5 feat. Calvin Johnson’s iconic performance vs Cowboys

In the NFL, the amount of receiving yards in a good game can be relative. While amassing more than 100 is often considered a good performance, the real key is being consistent week in, week out - your team needs to know they can count on you.

But single-game performances can be equally impressive at times. The greatest wide receiver performances in the league all cross the 300-yard mark, which shows how difficult it is to put your name in history.

Check out the exhibitions with the most receiving yards in an NFL game.

5 NFL games with the most receiving yards by a single receiver

1 - Flipper Anderson, Rams (1989, vs. Saints)

Anderson was never a great wide receiver - he played in the NFL for 10 years and amassed 5357 receiving yards. But against the New Orleans Saints in 1989, he got himself 336 yards in 15 catches and a touchdown, which is the NFL record to this day. The rest of the season, he had just one game with over 100 yards.

2 - Calvin Johnson, Lions (2013, vs. Cowboys)

Megatron was a beast back in the day, and the Detroit Lions superstar had himself a monstrous performance against the Cowboys in 2013, with 14 catches, 329 receiving yards and a touchdown. His unstoppable performance helped the Lions win a nail-biter 31-30 game with a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining.

3 - Stephone Paige, Chiefs (1985, vs. Chargers)

Just like Anderson, Paige was never a great, consistent wide receiver. He did last nine seasons in the league, all with the Chiefs, and exploded for 309 yards in a 1985 game against the San Diego Chargers. The funny thing is that, in 1985, he had 943 yards the entire season!

4 - Jim Benton, Rams (1945, vs. Lions)

We're now entering the old days in the league, where the Rams were from Cleveland back in the day. They would go on to win the NFL Championship that season, and against the Detroit Lions, Jim Benton amassed 303 receiving yards in 10 catches; the only other Rams player with receiving yards was Steve Pritko, with 26 in two catches.

5 - Cloyce Box, Lions (1950, vs. Colts)

Never heard of him? Don't worry - he played in the league for just five seasons and was never a great player. But his 302 receiving yards for the Lions against the Baltimore Colts are fifth all-time in the list of most receiving yards in a single game. He finished that year with 1009 yards.