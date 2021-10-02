Most sacked QBs of all time: Tom Brady leads the way

Tom Brady is a leader in many statistical parameters and will probably become the leader in passing yards during his return to the New England Patriots. But one record that he did pass last week, and one we are sure he did not want, is that he became the most sacked quarterback of all time.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC Another record for Tom Brady. 😅



Note, however, that having such a record is not necessarily a bad thing as it is a testament to the longevity of a quarterback. All the leaders on the list are legendary quarterbacks, none more so than Tom Brady himself, of course. We look at those quarterbacks who have been sacked more than 500 times in their careers.

Tom Brady tops quarterbacks who have been sacked the most

#1 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady has now been sacked a record 527 times, three of which came in his last game against the Los Angeles Rams. He reached that feat in 304 games, which means that he has been sacked significantly less than twice per game. It goes to show Tom Brady's game intelligence and also points to how perhaps he has been fortunate to play behind better offensive lines than others.

#2 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre has a near identical record to Tom Brady. He was sacked a total of 525 times, and in 302 games. The former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings QB was the long-time leader in this category but he will soon fall to third.

#3 - Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers passer Ben Roethlisberger will jump to second behind Tom Brady very soon on this list. He is just three short of Tom Brady and if he is sacked just twice in his next game, he will move ahead of Brett Favre. The astonishing thing about his record is that he has reached 524 sacks in just 236 games.

#4 - John Elway

Matching Ben Roethlisberger's sack rate is none other than Denver Broncos legend John Elway. In just 234 games, he was sacked 516 times. He is the last among the four quarterbacks to have been sacked more than 500 times in their career.

Active players fast catching up to Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger

Among the other quarterbacks who are still playing and catching up to Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, we look at those who have already been sacked more than 400 times.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has already reached 473 sacks in 200 games. That is a higher rate than Ben Roethlisberger and if he plays as long as Tom Brady, he is certain to top the list at one point.

#2 - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has been sacked 417 times in 208 games. While that is still not as high a ratio as Aaron Rodgers, the Atlanta Falcons signal-caller could catch up with the current record if he plays a few years longer than Brady and Rodgers.

#3 - Russell Wilson

With the highest sacks per game ratio on this list, Russell Wilson may be the leader when everything is said and done. The Seattle Seahawk has racked up 402 sacks in just 147 games.

