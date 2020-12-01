Who has the most wins as head coach in the NFL?

The late Don Shula remains at the top of the list in NFL head coaching wins. Shula compiled 328 regular-season and 19 postseason wins -- including two Super Bowl championships -- for a total of 347 wins at football's highest level.

In 1963, Shula would make his NFL head coaching debut with the Baltimore Colts. He coached his final game in 1995, with the Miami Dolphins.

Shula was the head coach for two franchises throughout his career. The Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins were both successful under his leadership.

Baltimore Colts with Don Shula

The Baltimore Colts hired Shula in 1963 to be the new leader of their football team. Shula would not record a losing record in the seven seasons that he coached in Baltimore. He would take the Colts to the playoffs a total of three times.

In 1968, Shula led the Colts to an NFL Championship. The Colts beat the Cleveland Browns for the NFL title, which set up a Super Bowl III showdown with the AFL's New York Jets. The Colts lost that Super Bowl, the famous Joe Namath "guarantee" game.

During his time with the Baltimore Colts, Shula would record a total of 71 regular-season wins and two playoff wins.

Miami Dolphins with Don Shula

In 1970, Don Shula would become the new head coach for the Miami Dolphins. Shula would have most of his success with the Dolphins.

Shula would lead the Dolphins to the NFL playoffs 16 times in the 26 years he was with Miami.

Shula would lead the Miami Dolphins to three AFC championships and two Super Bowl championships. In 1972, Shula's Dolphins became the first and still the only NFL team to finish the season with a perfect record.

Shula would rack up 257 regular-season wins and 17 playoff wins as the Miami Dolphins head coach.

Shula won more games than any other NFL coach

The 328 regular-season wins that Don Shula recorded over career as head coach is still the most in NFL history. Adding on his 19 playoff wins and he had a total of 347 wins.

Shula posted a win percentage of .677 during his career.

Don Shula would win the AP Coach of the Year award four times. He would win the award in 1964, 1967, 1968, and 1972. The 1972 Coach of the Year award came with the Miami Dolphins going undefeated and winning the Super Bowl.

In Shula's 33 years as a head coach in the NFL the best accomplishment he received is entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Don Shula passed away on May 4, 2020. He was 90 years old.