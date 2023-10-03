Taylor Swift has dominated the NFL world over the last two weeks. The superstar singer is rumored to be in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has traveled to watch the Chiefs' previous two games while sitting next to his mother, Donna Kelce.

The NFL has enjoyed a bunch of new fans trying to learn about the sport due to Taylor Swift's global fanbase, and the league has embraced it fully. However, some hardcore fans think the NFL may have taken a step too far in their social media since the games are going on but the focus has been entirely on the singer.

What the league wasn't exactly counting on is that their strategy to get more attention on social media would receive praise from one of the biggest YouTube influencers of the world, Mr. Beast, who chimed in on the issue and defended the NFL's approach to the new fan wave:

What's going on between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Rumors say the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

With one of the biggest fanbases in the world, it took just three days for Taylor Swift fans to get to know everything about Travis Kelce. She went crazy when Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the score to 41-0 in a rout of the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, she attended the second game of the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New York Jets in a narrow 23-20 game. NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

There has been no official confirmation if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a serious relationship, but it looks like a matter of time before they make it official. Until there, rumors will be rumors, but the league is clearly enjoying the fact that a global population could become football fans out of nowhere.